International Swimming League Abruptly Cancels 4th Season, Postponed To 2023

The International Swimming League (ISL) has decided to cancel its 4th season that was set to begin on June 3rd. The athletes were informed via a formal letter on Sunday. The ISL had previously announced that the 24-match season would be hosted in both North America and Europe.

The ISL released the following message to SwimSwam on Sunday morning as teams prepared to notify athletes of the decision:

“The war in Ukraine is a tragedy, having destroyed lives, families and homes. Many of our ISL colleagues remain trapped in Kyiv, and the conflict seems poised to continue for the foreseeable future. In light of this force majeure situation, we cannot, in good faith to our swimmers and our fans, commit to hosting any commercial matches in 2022. As such, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Season 4 to 2023 . Importantly, the ISL is not going away. The League still has plans to expand our Junior League, to collaborate with the Master’s swimming community, and to ensure continuity with our Clubs through non-match events. We will come back stronger, and we thank all of you for your understanding, patience and continued support.” Yours, The International Swimming League There have been an over 21,000 deaths from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with approximately 10 million people being displaced due to the conflict, according to the UN.

Energy Standard had gone as far as to suspend all agreements with Russian athletes and support staff after the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

To date, the league’s $20+ million annual budget has been almost entirely funded by Soviet-born Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin.

Grigorishin has made most of his money from businesses based in Ukraine. A league spokesperson said earlier this year that the league was funded for Season 4 and that they were confident that future seasons will not be affected by “any geopolitical situations.”

Sunday’s statement made no mention of funding, though a schedule February 28 payment to athletes for season 3 was postponed because Grigorishin was unable to transfer enough funds out of Ukraine, the league said.

The ISL has struggled with payments since its inaugural season in 2019. There have been several reports of athletes not being paid their earnings, and boycotts were set to happen during the Season 3 ISL Playoffs. The ISL had announced a $13 million prize pool for Season 4 despite not paying all the athletes for their previous seasons.