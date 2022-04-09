NZL’s Caitlin Deans Rips 1500 Free Personal Best To Qualify For Budapest

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 4th – Saturday, April 9th
- Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier
Making a statement on the final night of competition at these 2022 New Zealand Championships, 22-year-old Caitlin Deans put up the swim of her life in the women’s 1500m free.
Stopping the clock in a mark of 16:27.34, the Neptune swimmer not only beat the field by nearly 30 seconds, but she also nabbed a time worthy enough to be considered for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest.
Entering these Championships, Deans best-ever 1500m freestyle time rested at the 16:35.73 she notched in December of 2020. Getting under the 16:30 barrier for the first time in her career, however, Deans now jumps up the list of all-time Kiwi performers to rank #6 overall.
Both Lewis Clareburt and Helena Gasson remarkably nabbed their 6th national title each while wrapping up tonight’s events.
Clareburt topped the men’s 200m fly, scoring a time of 1:57.42. Splitting 56.58/1:00.84, Clareburt nearly put up a new lifetime best. His result here fell just .18 shy of his 1:57.42 from last year. Unfortunately, however, Clareburt needed a 1:56.71 to automatically qualify in this event for Budapest.
Gasson reaped 2 golds to close out the competition, first taking the women’s 200m fly in 2:12.03 and then 31.91 to beat the women’s 50m breaststroke field.