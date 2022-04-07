Clareburt Takes 200 IM On Day 4 Of NZL Championships

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships brought another World Championships qualifying time, once again from Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt.

The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m IM field this evening in Auckland, handily beating the field by nearly 5 seconds in a final time of 1:59.42.

Splitting 25.48/30.70/34.99/28.25, Clareburt registered the only time of the field under 2:05. On his way to the top of the podium, Clareburt dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:59.76 needed to qualify for the 2022 FINA World Championships.

However, the Capitol swimmer already had the event in the bag qualification-wise, having posted a mark of 1:57.70 to place 8th in the men’s 200m IM final at the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, Clareburt was actually faster in both the heats and the semi-finals, snagging a national record-setting tie of 1:57.27 in the former and 1:57.55 in the latter.

Clareburt has already qualified in the men’s 400m IM for Budapest 2022 as well.