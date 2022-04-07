2022 Brazil Trophy Day 4 Prelims: 7 Men Go 48-Point in 100 Free Prelims

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

Thursday morning’s prelims of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy featured the 50 backstroke, 100 freestyle, and 200 breaststroke. Timed finals of the men’s 800 free will also be swum tonight.

Following her breakthrough 1:57.77 200 free two days ago, 17-year-oldt Stephanie Balduccini roared to the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 free, touching in 54.73. It was a solid prelims performance, coming in just 0.20 second off her personal best, which she swam last summer. She’ll need to be half a second faster tonight, however, as the FINA ‘A’ cut stands at 54.25 in the women’s 100 free. Balduccini dropped nearly 2 seconds from prelims to finals in the 200 free earlier in the meet, so we know Balduccini is able to come back faster in finals.

In a stacked prelims of the men’s 100 free, 7 men swam under 49 seconds this morning. Leading the way was Felipe Souza, who clocked a 48.41 to touch first by 0.31 seconds. Souza’s time makes him 3rd in the world this year, behind a pair of times that were also posted today. Gabriel Santos was next, posting a 48.72, with Pedro Spajari coming in next at 48.78. Vinicius Assuncao (48.94), Marcelo Chierighini (48.95), Gus Borges (48.96), and Victor Alcara (48.97) were the next 4 swimmers in. This will make for a thrilling A final tonight, as the FINA ‘A’ cut is 48.77.

Caio Pumputis led the way in the men’s 200 breast, swimming a 2:14.78. It was a fairly relaxed swim for Pumputis, who has been under 2:10 before. He’ll need to be close to his personal best tonight in order to qualify for World Champs, as the FINA ‘A’ cut stands at 2:10.32.

In the women’s 200 breast, Gabrielle Assis de Silva posted the top time of the morning, clocking a 2:29.01. She led the field by nearly 4 seconds, setting herself up very well for tonight. She’ll need to be much faster tonight, however, as the FINA ‘A’ cut is 2:25.91.

Guilherme Basseto was cooking in prelims of the men’s 50 back this morning, speeding to a 24.86 to lead the field. Coming in next was Gabriel Fantoni, who touched in 25.16. Both Basseto and Fantoni were under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 25.17, and Basseto’s time puts him 3rd in the world this year.

In the women’s 50 back, Andrea Berrino touched in 29.00 to post the top time of the morning.