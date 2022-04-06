Fairweather Nabs Age Record #2 At NZL National Championships

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships continued on to day 3 in Auckland with big guns Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather back in the water.

Olympic finalist Clareburt this time took on the men’s 200m free, claiming his 3rd title of the meet in a time of 1:48.38. Clareburt has already won the 400m IM and 400m free events here and held off Cameron Gray to grab his triple gold, with Gray finishing also under 1:49 in 1:48.94.

The men were chasing a minimum time of 1:47.06 needed for Budapest, a time not even Clareburt has hit, owning a lifetime bet of 1:47.97 from the 2019 World Championships.

As for 18-year-old Erika Fairweather, the teen fired off a new national age group record in the 200m free this evening. Stopping the clock in 1:57.80, Fairweather’s time falls just over half a second outside of her lifetime best, a mark of 1:57.26 she logged as a 17-year-old.

Helena Gasson was also a podium-topper on the evening, sliding into the wall in the women’s 100m fly with a winning effort of 58.91. Unfortunately for Gasson, she needed a minimum of 58.33 in order to add her name to the consideration roster for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest.