Fairweather Hits 4:04.37 400 Free At New Zealand Championships

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, April 4th – Saturday, April 9th

Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

LCM (50m)

World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier

We moved on to day 2 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships, with Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt once again back in the water.

The 22-year-old already nailed a World Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifying time in the men’s 400m IM yesterday, but today he tried the 400m free on for size.

Although he topped the field tonight in a mark of 3:52.05, Clareburt missed the mandated qualification time of 3:48.15. Even if he raced his personal best, which sits at the 3:48.62 from last year’s NZL Championships, he would have fallen just short of the standard.

Making the grade tonight, however, was Erika Fairweather in the women’s 400m freestyle. The 18-year-old punched a new national age record with a monster 4:04.37 swim.

Beating the field by about 4 seconds here, Fairthweather’s outing laid waste to the 4:08.01 she logged in the final of the 2020 Olympic Games to place 8th. In the earlier round there in Tokyo, then-17-year-old Fairweather clocked a big-time 4:02.28 national record to insert herself into the final.

This 4:04.37 from Auckland now checks in as the teen’s 2nd best performance ever and the 7th fastest performance of all time by a New Zealander. Fairweather now takes over the 4th spot in the 2022 world rankings in this women’s 400m free event.