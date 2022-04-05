Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Fairweather Hits 4:04.37 400 Free At New Zealand Championships

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Monday, April 4th – Saturday, April 9th
  • Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
  • LCM (50m)
  • World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier
We moved on to day 2 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships, with Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt once again back in the water.

The 22-year-old already nailed a World Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifying time in the men’s 400m IM yesterday, but today he tried the 400m free on for size.

Although he topped the field tonight in a mark of 3:52.05, Clareburt missed the mandated qualification time of 3:48.15. Even if he raced his personal best, which sits at the 3:48.62 from last year’s NZL Championships, he would have fallen just short of the standard.

Making the grade tonight, however, was Erika Fairweather in the women’s 400m freestyle. The 18-year-old punched a new national age record with a monster 4:04.37 swim.

Beating the field by about 4 seconds here, Fairthweather’s outing laid waste to the 4:08.01 she logged in the final of the 2020 Olympic Games to place 8th. In the earlier round there in Tokyo, then-17-year-old Fairweather clocked a big-time 4:02.28 national record to insert herself into the final.

This 4:04.37 from Auckland now checks in as the teen’s 2nd best performance ever and the 7th fastest performance of all time by a New Zealander. Fairweather now takes over the 4th spot in the 2022 world rankings in this women’s 400m free event.

 

Also making the grade was Eve Thomas, the winner of the 800m free last night. Thomas snagged silver in this 400m free in a mark of 4:08.13, also getting under the FINA A cut of 4:10.57 needed for Budapest consideration.

