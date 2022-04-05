Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: International Trials, San Antonio, and Retirements

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the upcoming international world champ trials (multiple), the Pro Swim in San Antonio, and a slew of athletes retiring. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction 1:00 International Team Trials – Which are you most excited for?
  • 6:50 San Antonio Pro Swim – Who Impressed the Most?
  • 13:17 Retirements – Biggest Surprise?
  • 18:05 Lea Maurer New Head Coach for USC
  • 22:08 Erik Posegay New USA Swimming National Jr Team Director

SINK or SWIM

  • 27:28 Will Leon Marchand medal at World Champs?
  • 31:15 Does Justin Ress make the World Champs team this summer?
  • 33:19 Will Jake Mitchell Surface at Virginia?
  • 36:19 Does Adam Peaty Break 2:10 in the 200 Breast?
  • 37:05 Most Intriguing Open DI Head Coaching Position?

