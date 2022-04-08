Littlejohn Nabs New Zealand Age Record En Route To 100 Free Gold

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships brought another age group record, but this time at the hands of 17-year-old Laura Littlejohn.

The teen ripped a new lifetime best of 55.43 to take the women’s 100m freestyle, notching the only sub-56 second time of the field in the process.

Opening in 26.99 and closing in 28.44, Littlejohn knocked about half a second from her previous personal best. Entering this meet, her career-quickest was marked by the 55.92 she logged at the 2021 New Zealand Age Championships. This 55.43 represents Littlejohn’s 4th outing under the 56-second barrier.

Also getting on the board tonight was multi-medalist Lewis Clareburt, with the man who already won the 400m free, 400m IM, 200m IM and 200m free here grabbing another gold. Clareburt notched a winning effort of 49.63 to narrowly defeat North Shore’s Cameron Gray who settled for silver in 49.77.