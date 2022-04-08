2022 British Swimming Championships Day 4 Live Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After this evening’s finals session here in Sheffield, we’ll already be more than halfway through the 2022 British Swimming Championships the meet which represents the Trials for both World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

As a refresher, some names have been pre-selected to compete at the World Championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They are as follows:

Additionally, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn a spot at Worlds due to the fact that they swam on in a relay final that won a medal in Tokyo.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINAL

British Record – 2:06.66 Gemma Spofforth, 2009

World Championships Qualifying Time – 2:07.73

Podium:

GOLD – Katie Shanahan, 2:11.25

SILVER – Holly McGill, 2:11.84

BRONZE – Honey Osrin, 2:12.12

17-year-old Katie Shanahan pushed herself to a time of 2:11.25 to reap gold in this women’s 200m back.

Opening in 1:04.84 and closing it in 1:06.41, Shanahan beat out runner-up Holly McGill by just over half a second, while Honey Osrin rounded out the top 3 in 2:12.12.

Both Shanahan and McGill were shut out of the top 8 at the 2021 British Olympic Trials, where it was Kathleen Dawson and Cassie Wild who took the 1-2 positions.

Wild was originally entered in the event for this meet but wound up dropping it. She raced the 2back in Tokyo last year, winding up in 21st place with a swim of 2:12.93 in the heats.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY FINAL

British Record – 50.67, James Guy 2017

2017 World Championships Qualifying Time – 51.33

Podium:

GOLD – James Guy, 51.69

SILVER – Jacob Peters, 51.93

BRONZE – Jamie Ingram, 52.46

National record holder in this men’s 100m fly event, James Guy nearly hit the same time as he produced in the morning heats, registering 51.69 to his AM 51.68.

Tonight the 26-year-old split 23.98/27.71 to top the podium, keeping Jacob Peters at bay with his runner-up result of 51.93.

Next in line was Jamie Ingram, with the Manchester man posting 52.46 as the bronze medalist.

Guy owns the GBR national standard with the 50.67 he nailed at the 2017 FINA World Aquatic Championships when he tied Singapore’s Joseph Schooling for bronze. Two years later in Gwangju, Guy fell to 7th, capturing a time in the final of 51.62.

At last year’s Trials, Guy took the national title in 51.44, qualifying to race the event in Tokyo, although he wound up dropping it.

With that resume behind him, Guy fell short of the 51.33 British Swimming-mandated time.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE FINAL

British Record – 52.75, Anna Hopkin 2021

2021 World Championships Qualifying Time – 53.55

Podium:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE FINAL

British Record – 2:07.30, Ross Murdoch 2014

World Championships Qualifying Time – 2:08.55

Podium:

