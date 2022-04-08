2022 Canadian Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
This morning’s prelims session will include the 200 fly, 100 free, 50 breast, para 100 fly and para 50 free.
15-year-old Summer McIntosh will be looking to add a 3rd individual event to both World Champs and Commonwealth Games. McIntosh is the top seed in the women’s 200 fly today, entering with her Canadian Record mark of 2:05.81 from last month. McIntosh has already swum personally best times in her first two races this week, so we’ll see if she can make it 3-for-3.
The women’s 100 free should be just as much of a grudge match as the 200 free was last night. Canadian Record holder Penny Oleksiak holds the top seed. Oleksiak qualified for the World Champs team with her 2nd place finish in the 200 free last night, and will be looking to add a 2nd individual event today. Taylor Ruck and Kayla Sanchez sit roughly within half a second of Oleksiak’s seed, and will likely be her primary competition tonight, provided nothing dramatic happens this morning.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:
MEN’S 100 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu, 2009
- Canadian Record – 2:05.81, Summer McIntosh, 2022
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:09.21
MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 1:50.73, Kristof Milak, 2019
- Canadian Record – 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:56.71
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 51.75, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
- Canadian Record – 52.59, Penny Oleksiak, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 54.25
MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- Canadian Record – 47.27, Brent Hayden, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 48.77
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, 2021
- Canadian Record – 30.23, Amanda Reason, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 31.22
MEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS:
- World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty, 2017
- Canadian Record – 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 27.33
WOMEN’S 50 FREE PARA – PRELIMS:
MEN’S 50 FREE PARA – PRELIMS:
Summer McIntosh’s performance at this meet is very puzzling so far. It’s a classic example of half full/empty glass. The optimist will be excited that during in-season time she shows her Olympic form and will expect the firework at major meets of the season later. But pessimist will note that during last 8 months her personal bests hasn’t changed practically. 8 months is huge time period when you are 14. Boys for example are changing their wardrobe completely during 8 months at this age.
Let’s see if the rest of this meet (200fly, 400IM and 800FR) shed more light on this situation.