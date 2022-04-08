2022 Canadian Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

This morning’s prelims session will include the 200 fly, 100 free, 50 breast, para 100 fly and para 50 free.

15-year-old Summer McIntosh will be looking to add a 3rd individual event to both World Champs and Commonwealth Games. McIntosh is the top seed in the women’s 200 fly today, entering with her Canadian Record mark of 2:05.81 from last month. McIntosh has already swum personally best times in her first two races this week, so we’ll see if she can make it 3-for-3.

The women’s 100 free should be just as much of a grudge match as the 200 free was last night. Canadian Record holder Penny Oleksiak holds the top seed. Oleksiak qualified for the World Champs team with her 2nd place finish in the 200 free last night, and will be looking to add a 2nd individual event today. Taylor Ruck and Kayla Sanchez sit roughly within half a second of Oleksiak’s seed, and will likely be her primary competition tonight, provided nothing dramatic happens this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:

MEN’S 100 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS:

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu, 2009

Canadian Record – 2:05.81, Summer McIntosh, 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:09.21

MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS:

World Record – 1:50.73, Kristof Milak, 2019

Canadian Record – 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:56.71

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS:

World Record – 51.75, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

Canadian Record – 52.59, Penny Oleksiak, 2021

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 54.25

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS:

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Canadian Record – 47.27, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 48.77

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS:

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, 2021

Canadian Record – 30.23, Amanda Reason, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 31.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS:

World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty, 2017

Canadian Record – 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 27.33

WOMEN’S 50 FREE PARA – PRELIMS:

MEN’S 50 FREE PARA – PRELIMS:

