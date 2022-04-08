2022 French Elite Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

World Championships spots will be up for grabs in six more events on the fourth night of finals from the 2022 French Elite Championships, with several intriguing matchups on the docket.

Kicking things off will be the men’s 200 IM, where Leon Marchand‘s Worlds slot appears to be at risk despite the fact he set a new National Record just last weekend.

At the French Elite Championships in December, Mewen Tomac produced a time of 1:59.73 to win the 200 IM final, getting him under the qualifying time of 1:59.76. That puts him ahead of Marchand in the pecking order, with that meet having priority over the Tokyo Olympics, where Marchand clocked 1:58.30.

In this morning’s prelims, Enzo Tesic put up a time of 1:59.68. If he’s able to be under the 1:59.76 mark once again in the final, Marchand would lose his Worlds spot in the event, assuming we’re interpreting the criteria correctly. If no swimmers dip under the time, Marchand’s spot would be locked in.

Tesic was only third-fastest this morning, with Jaouad Syoud setting a new Algerian Record of 1:58.12 to qualify first and Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (1:59.01) in second.

We’ll also see the women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 100 free, and the men’s and women’s 200 breast.

The women’s 100 free may present the best chance for Beryl Gastaldello to qualify for the team, with the top-four potentially earning a slot for the 400 free relay. Charlotte Bonnet (54.47) and Marie Wattel (54.81) went 1-2 in the prelims, and both have already established times fast enough to qualify individually from the Olympics (the cut is 54.25). Gastaldello was seventh this morning in 55.82.

Youngster Justine Delmas will need to be 2:25.91 or better to qualify in the women’s 200 breast, having set the French Record of 2:25.12 last summer. Delmas was 2:26.76 in December.

In the men’s 200 breast, Antoine Viquerat is in position to qualify after going 2:09.54 in Tokyo. Antoine Marc, who won the December championships in 2:11.57, led the prelims in 2:14.61 and will need to be 2:10.32 or better to qualify for Worlds in the final.

Men’s 200 IM Final

French Record: 1:56.95, Leon Marchand, 2022

FFN Worlds Cut: 1:59.76

After setting a new National Record of 1:58.12 in the prelims, Algerian native Jaouad Syoud picked up the win in the men’s 200 IM final with a time of 1:58.93, using a strong front-half to get out ahead of the field and ultimately win by over eight-tenths.

Placing second was Frenchman Enzo Tesic, who narrowly misses the World Championship qualification standard (1:59.76) by two one-hundredths in 1:59.78. Tesic was under it in the prelims at 1:59.68, a new best time, but he needed to do it at night for it to count towards Budapest qualification.

As a result, Leon Marchand‘s World Championship spot is solidified. Marchand was 1:58.30 at the Olympics last summer, giving him the #2 priority behind Mewen Tomac, who was 1:59.73 at the French Elite Championships in December.

Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, the 2021 Olympic bronze medalist in the event, won the ‘B’ final in a time of 1:59.12, just off his prelim showing of 1:59.01.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

French Record: 2:05.09, Aurore Mongel, 2009

FFN Worlds Cut: 2:09.21

Men’s 200 Back Final

French Record: 1:56.10, Yohann Ndoye Brouard, 2021

FFN Worlds Cut: 1:58.07

Women’s 100 Free Final

French Record: 52.74, Charlotte Bonnet , 2018

FFN Worlds Cut: 54.25

Men’s 200 Breast Final

French Record: 2:08.94, Hughes Duboscq, 2008

FFN Worlds Cut: 2:10.32

Women’s 200 Breast Final