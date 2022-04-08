2022 Brazil Trophy Day 5 Prelims: Kayky Mota Leads Men’s 100 Fly Heats in 52.15

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

In another short prelims session, featuring only the 100 fly and 200 back, the men’s 100 fly saw promising morning swims. Kayky Mota led the field, clocking a 52.15, just 0.04 seconds off his entry time. Vini Lanza, the top seed in the event, touched in a close 2nd, swimming a 52.17. Mota had the early speed this morning, posting a 24.29 on the first 50. Matheus Gonche, the 200 fly champion from two nights ago, came in 3rd this morning, swimming a 52.66. Notably, only Lanza and Gonche have been sub-52 in the event, and the FINA ‘A’ standard sits at 51.96.

Lucca Tonin and Brandonn Almeida led the field this morning in the men’s 200 back, posting times of 2:02.71 and 2:02.79 respectively. Brazilian Record (1:57.00) holder Leonardo de Deus was lurking back in 3rd this morning, clocking a 2:03.60.

Giovanna Diamente continues to be a force in the women’s fly events, touching with the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 fly – 59.21. She’ll have a race on her hands tonight, however, as Stephanie Balduccini, who has already picked up a pair of titles at this meet, was 2nd, swimming a 59.54. Additionally, Daynara Paula, who was seeded at 59.04, came in 3rd this morning with a 59.61.

Alexia Assuncao led the way in prelims of the women’s 200 back, swimming a 2:16.58 to touch first by 2.02 seconds.

Timed finals of the women’s 800 free will be held during tonight’s finals session.