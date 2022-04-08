Queensland: Kaylee McKeown Posts 4:34.96 400 IM, Meg Harris Back To Racing

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA HIGH-PERFORMANCE INVITATIONAL

April 6th – April 9th

Miami Aquatic Centre, Queensland

LCM (50m)

Results – Meet Mobile: Swimming Aus High Performance Invitational

While competing on day one of the Swimming Australia High-Performance Invitational, an exclusive meet inserted onto the Aussie racing calendar, 20-year-old Kaylee McKeown ripped a near-lifetime best in the women’s 400m IM.

Stopping the clock in a super quick 4:34.96, McKeown owned the race from start to finish, beating her peers by over 15 seconds en route to topping the podium. Splits are not available at the time of publishing.

McKeown first laid the groundwork with a morning swim of 4:44.77 in the heats to land lane 4 before hacking nearly another 10 seconds off for her 4:34.96 outing.

The Griffith swimmer’s lifetime best in this 4IM rests at the 4:32.73 logged at the Queensland Championships in December of 2020. That performance rendered her as Australia’s 2nd fastest performer ever sitting only behind Olympic icon Stephanie Rice, whose time of 4:29.45 from the 2008 Games in Beijing remains as the Aussie national record.

Had it not been for Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh’s 4:29.12 national record-setting swim earlier this year, McKeown would top the world rankings with her result here tonight in Queensland.

However, McKeown’s 4:34.96 now ranks as the 7th fastest performance of all time by an Australian woman.

Top LCM 400 IM Performances All Time by Australian Women

Stephanie Rice, 4:29.45, 2008 Stephanie Rice, 4:32.29, 2009 Kaylee McKeown, 4:32.73 2020 Stephanie Rice, 4:33.45 2012 Stephanie Rice, 4:34.23 2011 Stephanie Rice, 4:34.62, 2009 Kaylee McKeown, 4:34.96, 2022

On day two, McKeown was also the top woman in the 100m backstroke, producing a head-turning 58.66 for the win. That beat out runner-up Minna Atherton, who touched well behind in 1:01.52 for silver.

McKeown has already been as fast as 58.31 in 2022, a mark she logged at the Victorian Open in January. She and Claire Curzan of the United States (58.94) own the only sub-59 second 100m backstroke times thus far in this calendar year.

In other events, the women’s 100m freestyle saw two-time Olympian Madi Wilson climb atop the podium, producing a solid time of 53.91.

The 27-year-old Marion swimmer was the only female under 54 seconds, while a notable racer placed 2nd in Meg Harris. Harris snagged silver here in 54.04 in what we believe is her first race back after time away due to an incident earlier this year.

It was just this past January that the Olympic medalist Harris hurt her arm while riding a scooter, rendering her out of the pool to tend to the injury.

She owns a lifetime best of 52.92 in this women’s 100m free, although the 54.04 she logged here at this invitational checks in the 5th fastest time of her career. In her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Harris swam the second leg on the Australian women’s 4×100m free relay. She split 53.09 as part of a gold medal and World Record-setting performance for the relay.

Her performance here is a very good sign the now-Peter Bishop-trained athlete is nearly back to form and just in time for the World Championships Trials.

Additional Winners