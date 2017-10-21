Stanford Freshmen Power Cardinal to Win Over Utah

STANFORD VS. UTAH

Results

Hosted by Utah

Friday, October 20th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Stanford 141.5, Utah 95.5

WOMEN: Stanford 143. Utah 95

Though both teams are without some of their stars, as some swimmers were invited to compete in the USA vs. College Challenge this weekend, Pac-12 rivals Utah and Stanford went head-to-head on Friday. Missing in action for the Cardinal were Matt Anderson, Abrahm DeVine, Sam Perry, Grant Shoults, True Sweetser, Katie Drabot, Katie Ledecky, Janet Hu, Brooke Forde, and Ella Eastin. Utah was without Paul Ungur, Jack Burton, Austin Phillips, and Genny Robertson.

Stanford’s freshman had a strong debut on the women’s side, with 5 members of the freshman class securing individual wins. Lauren Pitzer picked up her first individual collegiate win in the 200 free, touching in 1:49.44 to finish 2.5 seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Hannah Kukurugya was similarly dominant in the 200 fly, putting up a 1:59.81 to blow away the field. Fellow freshman Lauren Green took 2nd in that race in 2:02.26, but picked up an individual win of her own in the 50 free (23.68).

Joining them as freshman winners were Katie Glavinovich , who posted a 5:00.64 to win the 500 free, and Grace Zhao, who swam to a 2:17.47 victory in the 200 breast.

On the men’s side, freshmen Johannes Calloni, Alex Liang, Brennan Pastorek, and Alberto Mestre picked up their first ever collegiate wins. Calloni ran away with the 1000 free, swimming to a 9:22.54 victory ahead of teammate Matthew Hirschberger (9:34.47). Liang win the 200 IM, leading from start to finish in 1:51.75. Liang also brought home a 2nd place finish in the 50 free, touching in 21.02 behind Mestre (20.69). Pastorek picked up his win in the 200 breast, touching in 2:03.90.

All-American Liam Egan picked up a pair of freestyle wins. In the 200 free, he jumped out to the early lead in 49.59 and never looked back, touching in 1:40.23 ahead of teammate James Murphy (1:41.41). They returned to battle again in the 500 free, separated by about 1 second through the first 450 meters. Murphy made a late charge down the final stretch, but ran out of room as Egan won in 4:34.21 to Murphy’s 4:34.63.

Utah freshman Felix Chiun picked up an individual win for the Utes, tying with Stanford’s Cole Cogswell in the 100 free. Chiun had a slight lead going out, flipping in 22.16 to Cogswell’s 22.30 at the 50. Cogswell was able to make up that tenth on the back half as the each hit the wall in 46.15 for the win. Teammate Chris Taber was also an individual winner for Utah, running down Stanford freshman Brad Zdroik (1:50.89) on the final 50 to win it in 1:50.76.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Sophomore Haley Farnsworth swept the diving events, while nine different Stanford swimmers combined to win the nine individual swimming events. It all led to a season-opening 143-95 victory over Utah .

Farnsworth swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events for her first collegiate victories. The San Clemente, Calif., product was four-tenths of a point better than Utah freshman Emma Ruchala on the 1-meter with a winning score of 268.88, and had a bigger cushion on the field on the higher board with a score of 305.40.

Five of Stanford’s winners were freshmen in their collegiate debut as Stanford (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) won its 16th straight dual meet, and 15th consecutive Pac-12 meet.

Among the Stanford rookies to touch the wall first: Lauren Pitzer won the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.44), Lauren Green was tops in the 50 free (23.68), Hannah Kukurugya touched first in the 200 fly (1:59.81), Katie Glavinovich won the 500 free (5:00.64), and Grace Zhao had the top time in the 200 breaststroke at 2:17.47.

Among the veterens: in the 1,000 free, junior Leah Stevens opened the year with a winning effort of 10:12.79, while senior Ally Howe was first in the 200 individual medley at 2:02.06, and senior Lindsey Engel was tops in the 100 free at 51.32. Sophomore Erin Voss was the only swimmer under two minutes in the 200 back at 1:59.63.

Stanford also had the top times in the 200 free relay at 1:33.39 and the 200 medley relay (1:43.59).

Five Stanford swimmers – Katie Drabot , Katie Ledecky , Janet Hu , Brooke Forde and Ella Eastin – will compete on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) at the Pac-12 vs. USA Swimming College Challenge. Stanford’s Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming Greg Meehan is co-head coach for the Pac-12, and former Cardinal Lia Neal will be competing for the national team. The meet can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN:

SALT LAKE CITY – No. 3 Stanford started its 2017-18 campaign with a 141.5-95.5 win at Utah on Friday afternoon at the Ute Natatorium.

“Today was a good challenge for our guys,” said Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp, now in his sixth season in charge of the program. “They performed very well under tough circumstances, traveling to 5,000 feet and racing in the same day. Special recognition goes to the four freshman who won events in their first competition.”

Stanford started the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay – Benjamin Ho, Andrew Liang, Cole Cogswell and debutant Brennan Pastorek (1:30.35) scored the first points of the meet.

Freshmen Johannes Calloni (9:22.54) and Matthew Hirschberger (9:34.47) followed it up with a one-two finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle, and Curtis Ogren (9:34.78) rounded out the podium.

Liam Egan (1:40.23) won the 200-yard freestyle by over one second, with James Murphy (1:41.41) and William Macmillan (1:41.89) rounded out the top three.

Swimming in his first collegiate meet, Alberto Mestre (20.69) won the 50-yard freestyle ahead of Andrew Liang (21.02) in second and Jordan Greenberg (21.49) in fourth.

Alex Liang (1:51.75) was the next freshman to win an event, claiming the 200-yard individual medley ahead of Benjamin Ho (1:52.23). Brad Zdroik (1:50.89) finished second in the 200-yard butterfly with the younger Liang (1:51.01) finishing third.

Cole Cogswell (46.15) tied for first place in the 100-yard freestyle before Curtis Ogren (1:48.83) claimed the 200-yard backstroke. Egan (4:34.21) won his second event of the meet in the 500-yard freestyle with Murphy (4:34.63) not far behind in second.

In his first individual swim, Pastorek (2:22.43) won the 200-yard breaststroke ahead of teammate Hank Poppe (2:05.29), and Stanford capped the meet with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Mestre, Andrew Liang, Cogswell and Zdroik (1:22.15) represented Stanford in the 200 free relay.

On the diving side of the competition, Ted Miclau (382.57) won the 3-meter springboard, and Tarek Abdelghany (317.78) led the Cardinal on the 1-meter springboard with a second-place finish.

Stanford returns to the pool next weekend when it travels to compete in the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, followed by the Cardinal’s annual triple-distance meet against Cal in Berkeley, California, on Nov. 8.

Five Stanford swimmers are in action this weekend at the USA College Challenge in Los Angeles. Matt Anderson, Abrahm DeVine, Sam Perry, Grant Shoults and True Sweetser will represent the Pac-12 against the United States National Team.

Pac-12 Networks will provide live coverage of both days, starting at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday night. Sunday’s session will begin at 11 a.m., with both sessions slated for two hours.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH: