McSharry Takes Down 100 Breaststroke Irish Senior Record

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM

While competing on day 1 of the 2017 Swim Cup Amsterdam, 17-year-old Irish swimmer Mona McSharry carved out a new national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

In the morning prelims at the Optisport Sloterparkbad, McSharry produced a solid time of 1:07.24 to secure the 3rd seed and come within a second of her own personal best in the 100m breast event. Splitting 30.79/34.48 in tonight’s final however, McSharry blew away her previous career-fastest of 1:06.71 by scoring a time of 1:05.27 to take the gold, her 2nd of the meet. Her sub-1:06 mark tonight crushed the previous short course senior record of 1:05.61 set by Fiona Doyle last year. McSharry won the 200m breast in Amsterdam last night.

McSharry can add this senior Irish record to her 50m breaststroke LCM record she owns from her performance in Indy. The teen also owns Irish long course junior records in the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke and 50m butterfly, as well as the short course junior records in 50m free, 50m/100m/200m breaststroke and 100m events.

McSharry is showing continued progress alongside Irish male counterpart, 18-year-old teammate Conor Ferguson. Both collected Ireland’s first-ever medals at the World Junior Championships this past summer, with McSharry taking 100m breaststroke gold and 50m breaststroke bronze, while Ferguson earned silver in the 100m backstroke.