Haughey Downs 2 Pool Records as Michigan Beats Louisville

LOUISVILLE VS. MICHIGAN

Results

Hosted by Louisville

Friday, October 20th-Saturday, October 21st

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

The Michigan men and women traveled to Louisville, Kentucky this weekend for a dual meet against the Cardinals. Through 2 days of competition, the Wolverines were dominant, bringing home victories on both the men’s and women’s sides by a large margin.

MEN: Michigan 230, Louisville 119

WOMEN: Michigan 220, Louisville 127

A handful of Pool Record were broken throughout the meet, 2 of which fell at the hands of Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey. She faced off again with Louisville’s NCAA champ Mallory Comerford after the two competed against each other at last weekend’s SMU Women’s Classic. Their first battle came on Friday night in the 100 free, where Haughey established the lead early on in 23.26 to Comerford’s 23.96 at the halfway point. She held on for the win in 48.23, while Comerford took 2nd in 49.00. That erased the former Pool Record of 48.75, which was set by Kelsi Worrell back in 2014.

On Saturday, Haughey and Comerford faced off again, this time in the 200 free. Haughey flipped with a 7-tenth lead, 51.81 to 52.50, but really ran away with it on the back half. She came home in 52.72, hitting the wall in 1:44.58 to clip the former Pool Record of 1:44.68 set by Brooke Forde in February. Comerford wound up 2nd again in 1:47.13, but picked up an individual win of her own with a 22.90 in the 50 free.

Michigan freshman Ricardo Vargas impressed in the 1000 free, demolishing the former Pool Record. He went up against Louisville’s former record holder Marcelo Acosta and Big Ten champion teammate Felix Auboeck, taking 8 seconds off the former record (9:07.31) to win in 8:58.22. Vargas got off to a slower start, but swam by Acosta (9:01.18) and Auboeck (9:04.68) after the 400-yard mark and never looked back. All 3 men were were well under the record, as was Michigan’s PJ Ransford (9:06.47). Aside from his 3rd place finish there, Auboeck won individually as well, picking up titles in the 200 free (1:38.42) and 500 free (4:20.72).

In the women’s version of the 1000 free, the Wolverines’ Rose Bi took down a Pool Record. She shaved almost 6 seconds off the former mark, which stood at a 9:49.09 set by Lindsay Gendron in 2011, finishing body lengths ahead in 9:43.40. Freshman teammate Sierra Schmidt joined her under 10:00 with a 9:51.89 for 2nd place. Bi also won the 500 free, turning in a 4:43.23 ahead of teammate Becca Postoll (4:45.35).

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN DAY 1:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 12-ranked University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team won eight of nine events to secure a 118-49 lead over No. 7 Louisville in the first part of a two-day dual on Friday (Oct. 20) at Ralph Wright Natatorium.

The best event of the night came early, as Michigan swept the top four spots in the 200-yard IM. Senior Evan White won by nearly a second (1:47.49), followed by sophomores Tommy Cope (1:48.54), Charlie Swanson (1:48.99) and Jacob Montague (1:49.65). Montague and Cope later went 1-2 in the 200-yard breaststroke, each man finishing within a half-second of each other (1:59.40/1:59.84).

The Wolverines dominated in the lone distance event, going 1-3-4-5 in the 500-yard freestyle. Sophomore Felix Auböck touched first (4:20.72), while freshman Ricardo Vargas — a 2016 Olympian from Mexico — made his collegiate debut in third (4:24.08). Senior PJ Ransford (4:28.79) and freshman Will Roberts (4:30.89) rounded out the top five.

Sophomore Miles Smachlo turned in an impressive swim in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.58), winning by over a second over Louisville’s Zach Harting. Another sophomore, James Jones , held off Louisville’s Andrej Barna to win the 100-yard freestyle (44.53).

Sophomore Jake Herremans topped the podium on the one-meter springboard (350.10). He now has two scores of 350.00-or-more in that event to start the season.

The Wolverines also won the 200-yard freestyle relay to open the meet (1:19.02), getting sub-20 splits from Borges (19.54), Peek (19.46) and Powers (19.43). The 400-yard medley relay was a close finish, as only .09 seconds separated first through third, but it was Michigan that took first and second. The foursome of Tristan Sanders , Montague, Smachlo and Jones touched at 3:14.56.

Michigan and Louisville return to the pool Saturday (Oct. 21) to finish the dual meet. The action begins at 11 a.m. inside Ralph Wright Natatorium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team won eight of nine events, jumping out to a 123-44 lead over No. 9 Louisville in the first part of a two-day dual on Friday (Oct. 20) at Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Junior Siobhán Haughey and Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, two of the top freestylers in the country, went head-to-head for the second consecutive week. Comerford won both matchups at last week’s SMU Classic, but it was Haughey who came out victorious on Friday, setting a new pool record in the 100-yard freestyle (48.23).

Junior Taylor Garcia got her first individual win in a Michigan suit, taking the 100-yard backstroke (53.77) ahead of teammate Gabby DeLoof (54.39). Both swimmers met the NCAA “B” standard. The team’s other transfer, Miranda Tucker , also got her first Michigan win in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.34).

The Wolverines occupied four of the top five spots in the 200-yard IM, led by senior Clara Smiddy , who continued her hot start to the season with another win (1:59.78). Classmate Samantha Yeo took third (2:01.59). They also went 1-2-3 in the 500-yard freestyle behind juniors Yirong Bi (4:43.23) and Becca Postoll (4:45.35) and freshman Sierra Schmidt (4:46.84).

Sophomore Vanessa Krause got Michigan on the board in the 200-yard butterfly, touching in 1:58.62.

The Wolverines also got 1-2 finishes on both relays. They cruised to a five-second win in the 400-yard medley relay (3:36.80) and jumped into first on the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.00) after a Louisville disqualification.

Freshmen Christy Cutshaw (255.53) and Nikki Canale (254.10) finished second and third, respectively, on the three-meter springboard.

Michigan and Louisville return to the pool Saturday (Oct. 21) to finish the dual meet. The action begins at 11 a.m. inside Ralph Wright Natatorium.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN DAY 2:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 12-ranked University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team got winning performances from the underclassmen to help it close out No. 7 Louisville, 230-119, on Saturday (Oct. 21) at Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Freshmen and sophomores accounted for five of the team’s seven individual wins on Saturday. Three second-years got individual victories: Jacob Montague in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.43), Felix Auböck in the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.42) and Tommy Cope in the 400-yard IM (3:52.62).

Among the rookies, Ricardo Vargas got his first career victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle (8:58.22). In the diving well, Ross Todd had a huge bounce-back performance, scoring nearly 400 points to win on the three-meter springboard (399.98). And though he didn’t place in the top two, sophomore Jake Herremans scored over 350 points for the second consecutive day, finishing third (355.58).

Senior Paul Powers and graduate student James Peek went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing within .02 seconds of each other (20.12/20.14). Senior Evan White also claimed an individual win, taking the 100-yard butterfly (47.57).

The Wolverines also claimed both relays. They finished 1-2 in the 200-yard medley relay to open the morning, but it was the “B” team of sophomore Alex Martin , Cope, sophomore James Jones and freshman Luiz Gustavo Borges who touched first (1:27.80), thanks to a 19.14 split on the final leg by Borges. Jones, Borges, Auböck and Powers won the 400-yard freestyle relay to end the meet (2:56.86).

Michigan returns to the pool in two weeks (Nov. 3-4), facing Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State in a quad meet, hosted by Minnesota in Minneapolis. Start times have not yet been announced.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Junior Siobhán Haughey and senior Gabby DeLoof claimed NCAA “A” times in the 200-yard freestyle to help the No. 6-ranked University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team close out a 220-127 win over No. 9 Louisville on Saturday (Oct. 21) at Ralph Wright Natatorium.

The 200-yard freestyle had a lot of firepower with three of the top six finishers at last year’s NCAA Championships in Haughey, DeLoof and Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, the defending NCAA champion. Haughey topped Comerford for the second consecutive day in a freestyle event, completing the reversal from last week’s SMU Classic in which Comerford won. She won on Saturday by nearly two seconds over DeLoof, who also came in under the NCAA “A” standard (1:46.46).

The Wolverines went 1-2-3 in a pair of events. Junior Yirong Bi led the way in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:43.40, a pool record), followed by freshman Sierra Schmidt (9:51.89) and junior Katie Duggan (10:06.18). Senior Clara Smiddy won another backstroke race, taking top honors in the 200-yard backstroke (1:55.77) ahead of DeLoof (1:57.25) and sophomore Jacqui Schafer (1:58.70).

Other victors included sophomores Miranda Tucker in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.92) and Vanessa Krause in the 100-yard butterfly (54.07).

Michigan also won both relays, taking first in the 200-yard medley relay with junior Taylor Garcia , Tucker, Krause and Haughey (1:40.01) and in the 400-yard freestyle relay with DeLoof, junior Catie DeLoof , Krause and Haughey (3:17.27).

The Wolverines put three divers in the top four on the one-meter springboard, led by freshman Nikki Canale in second (264.38).

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE DAY 1:

Louisville, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up the first of two days of competition against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday evening at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. After 18 events, the Cardinal women trail the Wolverines 123-44, while the Cardinal men trail 118-49.

“We’re swimming well,” said UofL head coach Arthur Albiero . “Ultimately the score is not going to show that today, but we always talk about continuing to progress and continuing to make adjustments, and those are the things we’re looking for.”

The Lady Cards ‘B’ relay team of Nastja Govejsek (25.26), Rachel Grooms (22.05), Gracie Long (23.36), and Sophie Cattermole (23.81) began the meet with a third place finish in the 200 free relay (1:34.48). In the men’s event, Andrej Barna (20.29), Zach Harting (20.20), Nikolaos Sofianidis (20.51), and Nicolas Albiero (20.08) placed second with a time of 1:21.08.

In the 200 IM, Rachael Bradford-Feldman swam to a second place finish in a time of 2:00.06. For the men, Carlos Claverie touched fifth with a 1:49.86.

Alina Kendzior touched the wall third in the 100 back (54.95), while Ashlyn Schoof took fifth with a 55.75. On the men’s side, Albiero notched the first victory of the evening for the Cards, winning the 100 back in a 48.56. Fellow freshman Sofianidis also scored valuable points for Louisville, taking third in a time of 49.43.

The Lady Cards trio of Mallory Comerford (4:50.86), Arina Openysheva (4:53.24), and Cattermole (4:53.75) finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively in the 500 free. Marcelo Acosta placed second in the men’s 500 free with a 4:22.59.

In diving action, sophomore Brianna Price recorded the Lady Cards’ sole victory of the evening, scoring a 261.45 in the 3-meter.

Just one event later, Comerford and Openysheva returned to the pool for the 100 free. Comerford finished second in a time of 49.00, while Openysheva took fourth (50.88). In the men’s race, Andrej Barna sprinted to a second place finish, swimming a time of 44.66.

Maria Astashkina recorded a second place finish (2:13.88) in the 200 breast, and Morgan Friesen placed fifth in a time of 2:16.96. In a race where the top three finishers were separated by less than a half second, Claverie placed third in the 200 breast with a 1:59.89.

In the 200 fly, Grace Oglesby secured second place with a 2:00.92. Harting (1:47.59) and Jarrett Jones (1:48.26) placed second and third, respectively in the men’s race.

Sophomore diver Daniel Fecteau set a new UofL record in the 1-meter, scoring a 347.63 to place second. Freshman Daniel Pinto earned a third place finish with a 319.73.

In the final event of the evening, the Lady Cards team of Alina Kendzior (54.79), Astashkina (1:03.22), Comerford (54.36), and Lainey Visscher (49.65) logged a third place finish in the 400 medley relay (3:42.02). The men’s 400 medley relay came down to the final yards, as Albiero (48.65), Claverie (54.67), Harting (47.62), & Barna (43.71) finished third with a 3:14.65, less than one tenth of a second out of first place.

The Cardinals will return to the Ralph Wright Natatorium tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the second and final day of competition against the Wolverines.

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE DAY 2:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the second day of competition against Michigan, the University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams secured four victories to close out the two-day dual meet at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Cardinals fell to the Wolverines 220-127 on the women’s side, while the Louisville men were defeated 230-119.

“I liked the team energy today,” said UofL head coach Arthur Albiero . “That was the biggest thing we talked about coming into this morning, to really have a great team energy and to battle for every little thing. I liked the way we got better as a team today.”

Opening the day for the Cardinals, the team of Alina Kendzior (25.88), Avery Braunecker (28.74), Nastja Govejsek (23.85), and Casey Fanz (22.50) posted a 1:40.97 to finish second in the 200 medley relay. The men’s team of Nikolaos Sofianidis (23.03), Carlos Claverie (24.91), Zach Harting (21.64), and Andrej Barna (19.75) took third with a 1:29.33.

Sophie Cattermole touched fourth in the 1000 free, swimming a time of 10:07.19, while Arina Openysheva turned in a 10:12.49 for fifth place. Marcelo Acosta shattered his previous pool record by over six seconds in the men’s 1000 free, but ultimately finished second with a time of 9:01.18.

In the 50 free, Mallory Comerford blasted a 22.90 to win the event for the Cardinals. Fanz and Braunecker were third (23.23) and fourth (23.35), respectively. On the men’s side, Barna recorded a third place finish with a 20.44. Matyi Kovacs was fifth, swimming a time of 21.04.

Kendzior swam to a fourth place finish in the 200 back, earning a time of 1:58.88. In the men’s event, Nicolas Albiero completed his sweep of the backstroke events, racing to the win in a time of 1:46.11.

In the 1-meter diving event, Molly Fears continued a strong meet for the Cardinals’ diving contingent, placing first with a score of 279.60.

In the 200 free, Comerford (1:47.13), Openysheva (1:50.51), and Rachael Bradford-Feldman (1:50.64) swam to second, third, and fourth place finishes. The trio of Jarrett Jones (1:39.20), Samuel Steele (1:40.68), and Spencer Carl (1:41.63) followed up the women with second, third, and fourth place finishes of their own in the men’s 200 free.

Mariia Astashkina earned a second place finish in the 100 breast with a 1:03.03. Following just behind in third and fourth were Morgan Friesen (1:04.25) and Lauren James (1:04.27). The men’s 100 breast featured a second place finish from Claverie with a time of 55.60. Todd Owen took third with a 58.55 and Jonathan Zoucha was fourth (58.81).

Govejsek secured second place for the Cards in the 100 fly, posting a time of 54.76. Grace Oglesby took third in a 55.31, while Kendzior was fourth with a 56.03. Albiero registered a 48.42 in the men’s 100 fly for second, and Harting grabbed a third place finish with a 48.59.

In the men’s 3-meter, Daniel Pinto led the Cards with a second place finish, scoring a 360.75. Daniel Fecteau was sixth with a score of 305.78.

Bradford-Feldman used a swift back-half to earn the victory in the 400 IM, swimming a time of 4:14.05. Cattermole took second (4:23.83), while the freshman duo of Carley Lowe (4:23.83) and Friesen (4:26.91) took third and fourth. In the men’s 400 IM, Jones placed second in a time of 3:55.65, while Claverie touched third with a 3:57.63.

The Cards men’s and women’s 400 free relays registered a pair of second place finishes to conclude the meet. Openysheva (51.04), Comerford (49.22), Lainey Visscher (50.48), & Fanz (49.88) posted a 3:20.62 in the women’s race, while the men’s team of Albiero (45.41), Barna (44.22), Sofianidis (45.32), and Harting (44.05) recorded a 2:59.00.

Next up, the Cards welcome the University of Tennessee to Ralph Wright Natatorium for a dual meet on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.