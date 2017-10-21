South Carolina Sweeps Cincinnati on the Road

Cincinnati vs South Carolina

Saturday, October 21st

Keating Aquatic Center, Cincinnati, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

South Carolina: 167 (swam last 2 events exhibition)

Cincinnati: 128

Women

South Carolina: 178 (swam last 2 events exhibition)

Cincinnati: 117

South Carolina’s men and women beat Cincinnati, winning 25 out of 32 events (4 of which were wins that were exhibitioned by the Gamecocks). South Carolina’s women built up a large portion of their lead by going 1-2-3-4 in both 1 and 3 meter diving, with Julia Vincent breaking the pool records in both. The relays were also some of South Carolina’s best races of the meet, With the Gamecocks winning both the men’s and women’s 200 medley and 400 free relays, although they swam exhibition in the 400 free relays. The women’s 200 medley (Cornell, Dirrane, Vay, Lappin) went 1:42.74, while the men’s (Countie, Wich-Glassin, Rose, McCrillis) came in at 1:30.51. The women’s 400 free relay (Vay, Lappin, Lingmann, Merrit) went 3:26.07. The men’s 400 free relay (Peribonio, Rose, Mahmoud, Ross) went 3:02.74 while posting stunningly consistent splits: 45.57, 45.82, 45.77, 45.58.

Cincinnati put up good times in the events they won. Arguably the best performance from the Bearcats came in the 1000 free, where they won for both men and women. Sara Wanasek won the women’s 1000 by negative splitting and taking the lead in the back half, touching the wall in 10:10.67, just 15 seconds off her best time. Chris Bready won the men’s 1000, splitting very consistently through the race, and finishing in 9:07.52, just off his own pool record of 9:06.27.

Press Release – Cincinnati:

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving dropped both the men’s and women’s meets against South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The Bearcats men lost 167-128 and the women lost 178-117.

// WINNERS

• UC had success in the men’s 1-meter diving as Mitch Godar posted his third-straight win in as many meets with a score of 337.50. Louis Hunt finished second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives

• Sara Wanasek had a come-from-behind win in the 1,000 yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 10:10:67

• Chris Bready followed with a win in the same event, reaching the wall in 9:07:52

• The best event of the night was the 100 backstroke as Lindsey Niehaus , Katherine Gob and Natalie Obando posted an event sweep. Niehaus won with a time of 55:84

• Toby Van Dyke finished first in the 200 butterfly with a winning time of 1:50:18

• The Bearcats continued to do well in distance events as Rocky Laabs won the 500 freestyle, coming in at 5:00:03

• In an exciting finish in the 100 butterfly, George Epsly beat two Gamecocks by 0:18 with a time of 51:01 to take first

• UC swept the men’s and women’s 200 IM. Michaela Wheeler , Samantha Wheatley and Dee Sopapong went 1-2-3 for the women and Dominic Polling , Nate Jonas and Ryan DePietro followed for the men

• The Bearcats’ men’s and women’s 400 freestyle relays also won

// CLOSE CALLS

• A few Bearcats made the podium with second place finishes

• Zach Hostoffer was second in the 100 yard breaststroke

• Niehaus finished second in the 50 freestyle

• Natalie Obando came in second place in the 200 backstroke

// ALUMNI ENTERTAINMENT

• During intermissions, numerous alumni returned to campus to participate in the Nate Kramer Memorial Pentathlon

• To donate to the Nate Kramer Endowed Scholarship, visit bearcats.donornetpac.com/CIN/GiveNow/ and select it from the category drop-down option

Press Release – South Carolina:

South Carolina swimming and diving took home two victories at Cincinnati on Saturday. The men claimed their first win of the 2017-18 season with a 167-128 win over the Bearcats, while the women tallied their third victory of the fall by winning 178-117.

The Gamecocks won 21 out of 32 events between the men and women as both started strong in the diving competition and held the lead throughout the meet to secure their wins.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

– Freshman diver Grant Summers earned the first win of his collegiate career with a score of 308.85 on the three meter board.

– South Carolina went nearly undefeated in diving, taking first in the women’s one and three meter and the men’s three meter.

– Junior Katie Shannahan also won her first event of the season, taking first in the 100 butterfly.

– The Gamecocks took first place in both the men’s and women’s 200 medley relay.

QUOTABLE: HEAD SWIMMING COACH MCGEE MOODY

“We finished a very tough road trip today with some strong racing against Cincinnati. I am pleased with the way our swimmers and divers responded after a tough loss against Purdue.

We have another very quick turn around before we race North Carolina on Thursday to kick off South Carolina’s Homecoming Weekend. We look forward to being home and competing in front of our fans.”

QUOTABLE: HEAD DIVING COACH TODD SHERRITT

“Today was a great day coming back to my alma mater. Everyone had great performances which made it even more special. We had Cincinnati out-gunned so the victory was expected.

The better part of that is everyone made some solid adjustments coming off the Purdue meet. Making changes is what it’s all about, building on each meet and making progress to prepare for the SEC and NCAA Championships.

Great performances today from Julia Vincent, winning both boards and posting a 370 score on the three meter. Grant Summers won his first dual meet on the three meter. Yu Qian Goh finished second on both boards, posting her highest score and finish this year.

Karlee Price is staying steady, and put down a great full out. That’s something that we’ve been working on. Mikaela Lujan had a great day aw well, putting in some great dives. Lyle Markman had to overcome abdominal injury and had a solid performance. He finished third on the three meter, posting his highest finish this season.

Overall, I am happy with this team. We have UNC this Thursday. They have a strong team, so we’re looking forward to that.”

