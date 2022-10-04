South Carolina Grabs Commitment from SC State Champion Delaney Franklin for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Delaney Franklin from Greenville, South Carolina has announced her commitment to remain in-state at the University of South Carolina for 2023.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina where I will continue my academic and athletic goals! I would like to thank God for all he has blessed me with. I would like to thank my family as well as my coaches at YSSC, J.L Mann, and Gower. Lastly, I would also like to thank the best teammates anyone could hope for. Thank y’all for supporting me and pushing me to achieve my goals in this sport. I am more than excited for the next four years in Columbia for my collegiate career. GO GAMECOCKS AND SPURS UP!!!!🤙🏼🤙🏼”

Franklin is currently a senior at Jl Mann High School, where she is the reigning South Carolina High School 5A (Large schools) State Champion in the 200 IM (2:05.52). At the 2021 State Championships, she also placed 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.78).

At the club level, Franklin represents the Greater Spartanburg YMCA in Duncan, South Carolina. She is a multi-time Junior Nationals qualifier, holding cuts in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Franklin was also an A-finalist in both events at the 2022 Short Course YMCA National Championships, placing 3rd in the 200 breast (2:15.73) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:02.64).

Best Times SCY:

100 breaststroke: 1:02.64

200 breaststroke: 2:15.73

200 IM: 2:05.52

400 IM: 4:27.76

When Franklin arrives in Columbia, she will already be one of the Gamecocks top breaststrokers. In the 100 breaststroke, her personal best would have ranked 6th on the roster during the 2021-2022 season, and it would be the top time on the team for the 2022-2023 season. In addition, she would have ranked 7th in the 200 breaststroke last season. Though she lacks a strong third event, she holds times in the 200 IM and 400 IM that would not have been far off of the team’s roster. Given that she has almost another year left to improve her times, Franklin has room to move up before her arrival.

At the 2022 SEC Championships, the South Carolina women finished 10th out of 12 teams, scoring 460 points. Diver Brooke Schultz led the team via 1st place finishes in both the women’s 1M and 3M events. Laura Goettler scored 16 points for the Gamecocks across the breaststroke and IM events, including a 14th place finish in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.40), where she set a PB of 2:10.75 in prelims.

With her commitment, Franklin joins Jane Koch, Emily Fekete, Madelyn Yates, Jessi Wigham, Ellery Ottem, Emily Eaton, Kylie Larkin, Caroline Chasser, Grace Daniels, Alden Zerkle, and Lienfang Yu in South Carolina’s class of 2027. In addition to Franklin, the class has a number of other in-state recruits, including Larkin, Koch, and Eaton. This follows the recruiting trends exhibited by head coach Jeff Poppell, who has recruited a high number of in-state talents during his one year with the Gamecocks.

