Indiana Swimming & Diving Opens Season at Kentucky Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving returns to action Wednesday (Oct. 5) in its first meet of the 2022-23 season.

The Hoosiers will visit Kentucky in a dual meet matchup particularly intriguing on the women’s side. At last season’s NCAA Championships, Indiana’s women placed 11th with 116 points, just half a point better than the 12th-place Wildcats. At the men’s national meet, IU took fifth place and Kentucky finished 31st. The teams faced off in Bloomington to open that 2021-22 season and Indiana picked up two opening day wins against the Wildcats.

MEET INFO

Wednesday, October 4 | 11 a.m. ET

Lancaster Aquatic Center • Lexington, Ky.

Opponent: Kentucky

Live Results (Swimming): Meet Mobile App

Live Results (Diving): https://bit.ly/3CtIUnK

Live Stream: N/A

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: 1-meter, 3-meter

Swimming: 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

2022-23 SEASON RECAP

The Indiana swimming and diving program is coming off another successful season in 2021-22 during which the Hoosier men won their fourth Big Ten Championship in six years and finished fifth at the NCAA Championships, while the women placed 11th at the national meet for their 14th straight top-15 placement.

Tarrin Gilliland repeated as platform diving national champion, the women’s eighth individual title in as many championships. Gilliland was named CSCAA Division I Women’s Diver of the Year and Big Ten Diver of the Year and was one of two divers to earn first-team All-America honors in all three diving events.

Brendan Burns followed with IU’s first title in the 200-yard butterfly since 1973, while also earning silver medals in the 100-yard backstroke and 400 medley relay. At the Big Ten Championships, Burns won gold in all five events he swam and was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships and Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Year.

Indiana dominated Big Ten postseason awards, earning five of the eight honors available. Alongside Burns, Ray Looze was named Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year and Andrew Capobianco earned his second straight Big Ten Men’s Diver of the Year award. On the women’s side, Drew Johansen , who was also the CSCAA Women’s Division I Diving Coach of the Year, was picked as the Big Ten Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

SUMMER SHINE

Indiana capped a great summer of long course swimming, totaling the highest women’s, second-highest men’s and highest combined point totals at the Phillips 66 National Championships. Hoosiers combined for five medals at the meet, including three individual national championships. IU continued its tradition of breaststroke success as Mackenzie Looze (200-meter) and Josh Matheny (100-meter) each won national titles in the stroke. Former IU swimmer Zach Apple tied for a national title in the 100-meter freestyle, going 48.44 to touch simultaneously with Virginia’s Matt King.

Thirteen athletes and two coaches with ties to the Indiana swimming and diving program competed at the 2022 FINA World Championships in June and July, totaling four medals. Former IU swimmer Lilly King won three gold medals during the competition. With a victory in the 200-meter breaststroke race, King became the first American swimmer to win a career of gold medals in the 50, 100 and 200-meter events of one stroke at the long course world championships. Coming out of his freshman season, Carson Tyler nabbed a bronze medal in mixed synchronized platform diving with USA Diving teammate Delaney Schnell.

HOOSIERS NAMED TO USA SWIMMING NATIONAL TEAM

Six athletes with ties to the Indiana swimming and diving program were named to USA Swimming’s 2022-23 national team rosters in September. Of the six Hoosiers, five are breaststroke specialists, and, on the women’s side, IU makes up three of the nine breaststroke selections. The selections include current Hoosiers Mariah Denigan , Mackenzie Looze and Josh Matheny as well as Indiana Swim Club athlete Tommy Cope, Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

