Sophia Umstead Punches Ticket To Indianapolis Earning Trials Cut In 200 Breast With 2:31.53

2024 Big Red Challenge

May 31-June 2, 2024

Holland, Michigan

LCM (5o meters)

Swimmers from Michigan traveled to the west side of the state to compete in Holland this past weekend. Although the meet hosted mostly club swimmers, a few athletes had their sights set on Olympic Trials cuts.

17 year old Sophia Umstead of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics punched her ticket to Indianapolis as she swam to a 2:31.53 in the 200 breaststroke. The Virginia commit for 2025 was under the cut of a 2:31.69. She had just been off of the cut numerous times before this past weekend as she swam a season best 2:32.86 at Sectionals at the end of last summer before swimming a 2:32.04 at Spring Sectionals in March.

In addition to her Trials cut, Umstead also led the way in the 100 breaststroke swimming a 1:11.83, just off of her best time of a 1:11.43 from Spring Sectionals. The Trials cut stands at a 1:10.29. Umstead is an Honorable Mention ranked recruit in the class of 2025.

On the boys side, Blake Rowe (GT Bay YMCA) was on the hunt for a cut in the 200 backstroke. Rowe swam to a 2:02.27 in prelims before swimming a 2:02.60 in finals. His best time stands at a 2:01.95 from two weeks ago at the Indy May Cup. That was just off of the Trials cut that stands at a 2:01.69. Rowe is committed to Purdue for this fall.

Also just missing the men’s 200 backstroke cut was Owen Stevens of West Michigan Swimmers as he swam to a 2:02.91 which marked a personal best as his previous best time was a 2:03.03 from the Indy May Cup. Stevens is headed to Louisville for next fall and has already made strides this season after coming into the season with a personal best of a 2:04.41.