Sophia Umstead Punches Ticket To Indianapolis Earning Trials Cut In 200 Breast With 2:31.53

2024 Big Red Challenge
- May 31-June 2, 2024
- Holland, Michigan
- LCM (5o meters)
Swimmers from Michigan traveled to the west side of the state to compete in Holland this past weekend. Although the meet hosted mostly club swimmers, a few athletes had their sights set on Olympic Trials cuts.
17 year old Sophia Umstead of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics punched her ticket to Indianapolis as she swam to a 2:31.53 in the 200 breaststroke. The Virginia commit for 2025 was under the cut of a 2:31.69. She had just been off of the cut numerous times before this past weekend as she swam a season best 2:32.86 at Sectionals at the end of last summer before swimming a 2:32.04 at Spring Sectionals in March.
In addition to her Trials cut, Umstead also led the way in the 100 breaststroke swimming a 1:11.83, just off of her best time of a 1:11.43 from Spring Sectionals. The Trials cut stands at a 1:10.29. Umstead is an Honorable Mention ranked recruit in the class of 2025.
On the boys side, Blake Rowe (GT Bay YMCA) was on the hunt for a cut in the 200 backstroke. Rowe swam to a 2:02.27 in prelims before swimming a 2:02.60 in finals. His best time stands at a 2:01.95 from two weeks ago at the Indy May Cup. That was just off of the Trials cut that stands at a 2:01.69. Rowe is committed to Purdue for this fall.
Also just missing the men’s 200 backstroke cut was Owen Stevens of West Michigan Swimmers as he swam to a 2:02.91 which marked a personal best as his previous best time was a 2:03.03 from the Indy May Cup. Stevens is headed to Louisville for next fall and has already made strides this season after coming into the season with a personal best of a 2:04.41.