Jake Magahey Swims 1:47.82 200 Free, 3:47.61 400 Free (#4 In US This Season)

2024 Bulldog Grand Slam

  • May 30-June 1, 2024
  • LCM (50 meters)

Athletes from Georgia competed this past weekend as both a tune-up for Trials as well as a last chance meet to earn Olympic Trials cuts.

Highlight competition was Jake Magahey who swam to a season best 1:47.82 in the 200 freestyle as well as a 3:47.61 in the 400 freestyle. His 200 freestyle moves him up to #16 for the American men this season. Although he is #16, there are many men in the 1:46 and 1:47 mark. Only Luke Hobson has been under the 1:46 mark.

Magahey’s 400 freestyle moves him to the 4th fastest American this season. He notably just missed finaling in the event at 2020(1) Wave II Trials as he was 9th in a 3:49.89. His personal best stands at a 3:46.36 from 2022 US Summer Nationals.

Top 5 US Men 400 Freestyle – 2023-2024

  1. Kieran Smith, 3:46.80
  2. David Johnston, 3:46.99
  3. Drew Kibler, 3:47.58
  4. Jake Magahey, 3:47.61
  5. Carson Foster, 3:47.64

Also highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Ian Grum who swam to a season best time of a 55.59 in the 100 backstroke. Grum finished ahead of Aaron Seymour who swam to a 55.64, picking up his first Olympic Trials cut.

Grum also swam a 1:58.20 in the 200 backstroke, about a second off his season best of a 1:57.19 that he swam last October at the Pan Am Games. Grum was 5th in the 200 back last summer at 2023 US Summer Nationals, less than a second off of making the 2023 World Championship roster for the US.

Zach Franklin earned his first Olympic Trials cut in the 100 backstroke during a time trial. Franklin swam to a 55.31, under the cut of a 55.69. Franklin had just missed the cut a few weeks ago as he swam a 55.86 in the event at the Atlanta Classic.

The backstroke Trials cuts kept coming from the team as Mitchell Norton swam to a 2:01.41 in the 200 backstroke. That was under the cut of a 2:01.69. Mitchell hadn’t been under the 2:02 mark coming into this season but swam a 2:01.84 during a time trial during his NCAA midseason meet with Georgia.

The women’s side was highlighted by Julianna Stephens who posted a huge drop in the 50 freestyle with a 25.52 in the event to get under the Trials cut of a 25.69. That also was her first Olympic Trials cut. Her previous best time of a 25.70 which came from this meet a year ago had just missed the cut.

Zoie Hartmann swam to a personal best time of a 2:00.21 in the 200 freestyle, getting her under the Trials cut of a 2:00.89. Her previous best time was a 2:01.60 that she swam back in 2018 at Junior Pan Pacs.

Klorn8d
1 minute ago

Bold prediction: both the 400 free swimmers for the US this summer are named Jake

boi
Reply to  Klorn8d
9 seconds ago

basically nationals 2022

Joe
14 minutes ago

does anyone know when the trials psych sheets will be out?

Joel Lin
20 minutes ago

Great taper bubble swims. Could see some material drops from these times. Like his chances at getting a relay spot in the 4×200. Anything goes in the 400 free. He’s in the fight.

Former Big10
32 minutes ago

Pulling for him. A fun consistent swimmer to watch.
Does Koski compete for USA or Finland?

James Beam
Reply to  Former Big10
29 minutes ago

Same here. Seems like a good dude.

Diehard
Reply to  Former Big10
23 minutes ago

Finkand

