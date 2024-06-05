Jake Magahey Swims 1:47.82 200 Free, 3:47.61 400 Free (#4 In US This Season)

2024 Bulldog Grand Slam

May 30-June 1, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Athletes from Georgia competed this past weekend as both a tune-up for Trials as well as a last chance meet to earn Olympic Trials cuts.

Highlight competition was Jake Magahey who swam to a season best 1:47.82 in the 200 freestyle as well as a 3:47.61 in the 400 freestyle. His 200 freestyle moves him up to #16 for the American men this season. Although he is #16, there are many men in the 1:46 and 1:47 mark. Only Luke Hobson has been under the 1:46 mark.

Magahey’s 400 freestyle moves him to the 4th fastest American this season. He notably just missed finaling in the event at 2020(1) Wave II Trials as he was 9th in a 3:49.89. His personal best stands at a 3:46.36 from 2022 US Summer Nationals.

Top 5 US Men 400 Freestyle – 2023-2024

Kieran Smith, 3:46.80 David Johnston, 3:46.99 Drew Kibler, 3:47.58 Jake Magahey, 3:47.61 Carson Foster, 3:47.64

Also highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Ian Grum who swam to a season best time of a 55.59 in the 100 backstroke. Grum finished ahead of Aaron Seymour who swam to a 55.64, picking up his first Olympic Trials cut.

Grum also swam a 1:58.20 in the 200 backstroke, about a second off his season best of a 1:57.19 that he swam last October at the Pan Am Games. Grum was 5th in the 200 back last summer at 2023 US Summer Nationals, less than a second off of making the 2023 World Championship roster for the US.

Zach Franklin earned his first Olympic Trials cut in the 100 backstroke during a time trial. Franklin swam to a 55.31, under the cut of a 55.69. Franklin had just missed the cut a few weeks ago as he swam a 55.86 in the event at the Atlanta Classic.

The backstroke Trials cuts kept coming from the team as Mitchell Norton swam to a 2:01.41 in the 200 backstroke. That was under the cut of a 2:01.69. Mitchell hadn’t been under the 2:02 mark coming into this season but swam a 2:01.84 during a time trial during his NCAA midseason meet with Georgia.

The women’s side was highlighted by Julianna Stephens who posted a huge drop in the 50 freestyle with a 25.52 in the event to get under the Trials cut of a 25.69. That also was her first Olympic Trials cut. Her previous best time of a 25.70 which came from this meet a year ago had just missed the cut.

Zoie Hartmann swam to a personal best time of a 2:00.21 in the 200 freestyle, getting her under the Trials cut of a 2:00.89. Her previous best time was a 2:01.60 that she swam back in 2018 at Junior Pan Pacs.