SwimMAC Carolina Leads ASCA’s Top 100 Age Group Teams For 2024

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Congratulations to the clubs that have earned the prestigious status as a 2024 ASCA Top 100 Age Group Team. The results were compiled using the USA Swimming Power Points of the top ranked 11-14 year-old swimmers for the 2023 Long Course season and 2023-24 Short Course season. Each athlete was limited to a maximum of four swims contributing to their team’s total. Following are the 2024 Top 100 Age Group Teams:

Club Name / LSC
1. SwimMAC Carolina NC
2. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club PV
3. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc VA
4. Irvine Novaquatics CA
5. TAC Titans NC
6. Long Island Aquatic Club MR
7. Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV
8. Santa Clara Swim Club PC
9. Lakeside Aquatic Club NT
10. Pleasanton Seahawks PC
11. Nitro Swimming ST
12. Scarlet Aquatics NJ
13. Saint Petersburg Aquatics FL
14. Crow Canyon Sharks PC
15. Carmel Swim Club IN
16. North Baltimore Aquatic Club MD
17. SwimAtlanta GA
18. North Carolina Aquatic Club NC
19. Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics MR
20. Lakeside Swim Team KY
21. La Mirada Armada CA
22. Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club GU
23. Bolles School Sharks FL
24. Sarasota Sharks FL
25. DART Swimming SN
26. Mason Manta Rays OH
27. Bellevue Club Swim Team PN
28. Sandpipers Of Nevada CA
29. Aquajets Swim Team MN
30. Aquazot Swim Club CA
31. Quicksilver Swimming PC
32. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA VA
33. Academy Bullets Swim Club IL
34. Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club GA
35. Dynamo Swim Club GA
36. NASA Wildcat Aquatics IL
37. Bluefish Swim Club NE
38. Marlins Of Raleigh NC
39. Alamo Area Aquatic Association ST
40. Rose Bowl Aquatics CA
41. Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club IL
42. Gold Medal Swim Club AZ
43. Mission Viejo Nadadores CA
44. Club Wolverine MI
45. CSP Tideriders OZ
46. Edina Swim Club MN
47. FMC Aquatic IL
48. First Colony Swim Team, Inc. GU
49. Orinda Aquatics PC
50. Mansfield Aquatic Club NT
51. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club PN
52. Mecklenburg Swim Association NC
53. Katy Aquatic Team For Youth GU
54. Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club CT
55. New Trier Aquatics IL
56. Jersey Wahoos MA
57. Madison Aquatic Club WI
58. Scottsdale Aquatic Club AZ
59. Phoenix Swim Club AZ
60. Blazing Barracudas LE
61. Lakeland Hills YMCA NJ
62. Tide Swimming VA
63. All Star Aquatics PV
64. Waterloo Swimming ST
65. Westchester Aquatic Club MR
66. Metro Area Life Time NJ
67. Excel Aquatics SE
68. Charles River Aquatics NE
69. Central Ohio Aquatics OH
70. Suburban Seahawks Club MA
71. Southwest Stars Swim Club FL
72. Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team FL
73. Racer X Aquatics AM
74. Univ. Of Michigan Swim Team MI
75. Badger Swim Club,Inc. MR
76. Machine Aquatics PV
77. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics PC
78. Phoenix Aquatic Club USA LLC MR
79. Denver Swim Academy CO
80. Sierra Marlins Swim Team SN
81. Univ of Denver Hilltoppers CO
82. North Coast Aquatics SI
83. St Charles Swim Team IL
84. Brea Aquatics CA
85. Beach Cities Swimming CA
86. Crimson Aquatics NE
87. St Croix Swim Club MN
88. YMCA of South Florida FG
89. AC Swim Club PC
90. Lake Oswego Swim Club OR
91. Lake Erie Silver Dolphins LE
92. Metroplex Aquatics NT
93. Fort Wayne Swim Team IN
94. Blue Tide Aquatics GU
95. South Jersey Aquatic Club MA
96. Crawfish Aquatics LA
97. Loggerhead Aquatics FL
98. Laker Swim FL
99. Alto Swim Club PC
100. Great Wolf Swim Team MN

