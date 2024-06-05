SwimMAC Carolina Leads ASCA’s Top 100 Age Group Teams For 2024

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.
Fort Lauderdale, FL — Congratulations to the clubs that have earned the prestigious status as a 2024 ASCA Top 100 Age Group Team. The results were compiled using the USA Swimming Power Points of the top ranked 11-14 year-old swimmers for the 2023 Long Course season and 2023-24 Short Course season. Each athlete was limited to a maximum of four swims contributing to their team’s total. Following are the 2024 Top 100 Age Group Teams:
|Club Name / LSC
|1. SwimMAC Carolina NC
|2. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club PV
|3. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc VA
|4. Irvine Novaquatics CA
|5. TAC Titans NC
|6. Long Island Aquatic Club MR
|7. Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV
|8. Santa Clara Swim Club PC
|9. Lakeside Aquatic Club NT
|10. Pleasanton Seahawks PC
|11. Nitro Swimming ST
|12. Scarlet Aquatics NJ
|13. Saint Petersburg Aquatics FL
|14. Crow Canyon Sharks PC
|15. Carmel Swim Club IN
|16. North Baltimore Aquatic Club MD
|17. SwimAtlanta GA
|18. North Carolina Aquatic Club NC
|19. Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics MR
|20. Lakeside Swim Team KY
|21. La Mirada Armada CA
|22. Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club GU
|23. Bolles School Sharks FL
|24. Sarasota Sharks FL
|25. DART Swimming SN
|26. Mason Manta Rays OH
|27. Bellevue Club Swim Team PN
|28. Sandpipers Of Nevada CA
|29. Aquajets Swim Team MN
|30. Aquazot Swim Club CA
|31. Quicksilver Swimming PC
|
32. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA VA
|33. Academy Bullets Swim Club IL
|34. Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club GA
|35. Dynamo Swim Club GA
|36. NASA Wildcat Aquatics IL
|37. Bluefish Swim Club NE
|38. Marlins Of Raleigh NC
|39. Alamo Area Aquatic Association ST
|40. Rose Bowl Aquatics CA
|41. Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club IL
|42. Gold Medal Swim Club AZ
|43. Mission Viejo Nadadores CA
|44. Club Wolverine MI
|45. CSP Tideriders OZ
|46. Edina Swim Club MN
|47. FMC Aquatic IL
|48. First Colony Swim Team, Inc. GU
|49. Orinda Aquatics PC
|50. Mansfield Aquatic Club NT
|51. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club PN
|52. Mecklenburg Swim Association NC
|53. Katy Aquatic Team For Youth GU
|54. Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club CT
|55. New Trier Aquatics IL
|56. Jersey Wahoos MA
|57. Madison Aquatic Club WI
|58. Scottsdale Aquatic Club AZ
|59. Phoenix Swim Club AZ
|60. Blazing Barracudas LE
|61. Lakeland Hills YMCA NJ
|62. Tide Swimming VA
|63. All Star Aquatics PV
|64. Waterloo Swimming ST
|65. Westchester Aquatic Club MR
|66. Metro Area Life Time NJ
|67. Excel Aquatics SE
|68. Charles River Aquatics NE
|69. Central Ohio Aquatics OH
|70. Suburban Seahawks Club MA
|71. Southwest Stars Swim Club FL
|72. Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team FL
|73. Racer X Aquatics AM
|74. Univ. Of Michigan Swim Team MI
|75. Badger Swim Club,Inc. MR
|76. Machine Aquatics PV
|77. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics PC
|78. Phoenix Aquatic Club USA LLC MR
|79. Denver Swim Academy CO
|80. Sierra Marlins Swim Team SN
|81. Univ of Denver Hilltoppers CO
|82. North Coast Aquatics SI
|83. St Charles Swim Team IL
|84. Brea Aquatics CA
|85. Beach Cities Swimming CA
|86. Crimson Aquatics NE
|87. St Croix Swim Club MN
|88. YMCA of South Florida FG
|89. AC Swim Club PC
|90. Lake Oswego Swim Club OR
|91. Lake Erie Silver Dolphins LE
|92. Metroplex Aquatics NT
|93. Fort Wayne Swim Team IN
|94. Blue Tide Aquatics GU
|95. South Jersey Aquatic Club MA
|96. Crawfish Aquatics LA
|97. Loggerhead Aquatics FL
|98. Laker Swim FL
|99. Alto Swim Club PC
|100. Great Wolf Swim Team MN