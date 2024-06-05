SwimMAC Carolina Leads ASCA’s Top 100 Age Group Teams For 2024

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Congratulations to the clubs that have earned the prestigious status as a 2024 ASCA Top 100 Age Group Team. The results were compiled using the USA Swimming Power Points of the top ranked 11-14 year-old swimmers for the 2023 Long Course season and 2023-24 Short Course season. Each athlete was limited to a maximum of four swims contributing to their team’s total. Following are the 2024 Top 100 Age Group Teams: