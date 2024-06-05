Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haley Bolduc Breaks 10& Under Georgia State Record With 1:11.94 100 Backstroke

Comments: 2

2024 Georgia Betsy Dunbar

Some of the top age group swimmers from Georgia competed this past weekend at Georgia Tech. Athletes from Auburn also traveled to the meet.

Highlighting the age group swimmers was 10 year old Haley Bolduc of SwimAtlanta. Bolduc won seven out of her eight total races in the 10&under age group while also swimming to seven personal best times. Bolduc’s biggest swim came in the 100 backstroke as she set a new Georgia state record. She swam to a 1:11.94 which was faster than the old state record of a 1:12.11 that Gaby Van Brunt swam back in 2016. Van Brunt just finished her freshman year with Alabama and swam at 2024 NCAAs.

Bolduc won the 100 backstroke by over 10 seconds. She also won the 50 free (30.16), 100 free (1:07.70), 200 free (2:25.40), 50 back (34.35), 50 fly (33.59), and 200 IM (2:48.25). Her 100 free was her largest personal best as she dropped over two seconds getting under the 1:10 mark for the first time. her old best time stood at a 1:10.19 from the end of April of this year.

Highlighting the women’s side from the college level was Abby Gibbons who just finished her senior season with Auburn. She swam to a 1:01.35 in the 100 fly which was just off of her 1:01.13 that she swam two weeks ago at the Atlanta Classic. The Trials cut stands at a 1:00.19.

Auburn swimmer Jon Vanzandt led the way on the men’s side as he swam to his first Olympic Trials cut swimming a 22.48 in the 50 freestyle. That was under the cut of a 22.79. He had just missed the cut at the Atlanta classic as he swam a 22.91 then.

Parker Wheeler of SwimAtlanta won numerous events in the boys 11-12 age group. Wheeler won four events setting best times in all four in addition to two more best times. Wheeler won the 50 back (32.46), 100 back (1:11.43), 100 fly (1:09.60), and 200 IM (2:33.60). Wheeler looks to make waves in the 11-12 age group after breaking numerous state records as a 10&under as well as help his team to a relay national age group (NAG) record.

Fellow SwimAtlanta 11-12 boy Alex Kirsling also swam to numerous best times. Kirsling won the 200 free (2:15.43) and swam best times in all seven of his events. He dropped over seven seconds in the 200 IM to finish just behind Wheeler in a 2:33.93.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmax90
14 seconds ago

Way to go Haley!

0
0
Reply
Long Strokes
17 minutes ago

She has a promising future! I hope her coach doesn’t burn her out at an early age.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!