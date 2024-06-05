Haley Bolduc Breaks 10& Under Georgia State Record With 1:11.94 100 Backstroke

2024 Georgia Betsy Dunbar

June 1-2, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Some of the top age group swimmers from Georgia competed this past weekend at Georgia Tech. Athletes from Auburn also traveled to the meet.

Highlighting the age group swimmers was 10 year old Haley Bolduc of SwimAtlanta. Bolduc won seven out of her eight total races in the 10&under age group while also swimming to seven personal best times. Bolduc’s biggest swim came in the 100 backstroke as she set a new Georgia state record. She swam to a 1:11.94 which was faster than the old state record of a 1:12.11 that Gaby Van Brunt swam back in 2016. Van Brunt just finished her freshman year with Alabama and swam at 2024 NCAAs.

Bolduc won the 100 backstroke by over 10 seconds. She also won the 50 free (30.16), 100 free (1:07.70), 200 free (2:25.40), 50 back (34.35), 50 fly (33.59), and 200 IM (2:48.25). Her 100 free was her largest personal best as she dropped over two seconds getting under the 1:10 mark for the first time. her old best time stood at a 1:10.19 from the end of April of this year.

Highlighting the women’s side from the college level was Abby Gibbons who just finished her senior season with Auburn. She swam to a 1:01.35 in the 100 fly which was just off of her 1:01.13 that she swam two weeks ago at the Atlanta Classic. The Trials cut stands at a 1:00.19.

Auburn swimmer Jon Vanzandt led the way on the men’s side as he swam to his first Olympic Trials cut swimming a 22.48 in the 50 freestyle. That was under the cut of a 22.79. He had just missed the cut at the Atlanta classic as he swam a 22.91 then.

Parker Wheeler of SwimAtlanta won numerous events in the boys 11-12 age group. Wheeler won four events setting best times in all four in addition to two more best times. Wheeler won the 50 back (32.46), 100 back (1:11.43), 100 fly (1:09.60), and 200 IM (2:33.60). Wheeler looks to make waves in the 11-12 age group after breaking numerous state records as a 10&under as well as help his team to a relay national age group (NAG) record.

Fellow SwimAtlanta 11-12 boy Alex Kirsling also swam to numerous best times. Kirsling won the 200 free (2:15.43) and swam best times in all seven of his events. He dropped over seven seconds in the 200 IM to finish just behind Wheeler in a 2:33.93.