Parker Wheeler Sets Georgia 10 & Under LSC Records in 200 & 500 Freestyles At Lanier Invite

32ND LANIER AQUATICS WINTER INVITE

December 15-17, 2023

Gainesville, GA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “32nd Annual Lanier Aquatics Winter Invite”

In addition to helping set the 10 and under National Age Group record in the mixed 200 freestyle relay, 10-year-old Parker Wheeler of SwimAtlanta had a huge meet. During that relay, Wheeler led off in a Georgia LSC record in the 50 freestyle swimming a 25.46. That was faster than the previous record of a 25.51 which Gavin Halusic set in 2020.

Wheeler also set new Georgia LSC records in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Wheeler won the 500 freestyle on night 1 dropping one and a half seconds off his best time that he set just a week prior. He touched in a 5:19.70, faster than his own LSC record of a 5:21.20. He now moved up from the #23 fastest 10 and under ever to the #19 fastest.

Wheeler time trialed the 200 freestyle and swam a final time of 2:01.36. Once again, Wheeler improved upon his previous best time (2:02.67) that he swam just a week prior. Wheeler now moves up from #53 in the 10 and under age group all-time to the #31 fastest all-time.

On the girls side of the meet, Haley Bolduc of SwimAtlanta, who also was on the relay that set the NAG record, also had a huge meet. Even though she was about five seconds off of her best time, Bolduc was second in the 12 and under 500 freestyle in a 5:58.10. At only 10 years old, Bolduc was the only 10 and under to finish in the top 14 and was the fastest 10-year-old by over a minute. Bolduc won three 10 and under events, the 50 breast (37.62), 100 breast (1:22.29), and 100 butterfly (1:11.91).

Other meet highlights: