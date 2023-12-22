Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Parker Wheeler Sets Georgia 10 & Under LSC Records in 200 & 500 Freestyles At Lanier Invite

Comments: 1
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

December 22nd, 2023 Club, News

32ND LANIER AQUATICS WINTER INVITE

  • December 15-17, 2023
  • Gainesville, GA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: “32nd Annual Lanier Aquatics Winter Invite”

In addition to helping set the 10 and under National Age Group record in the mixed 200 freestyle relay, 10-year-old Parker Wheeler of SwimAtlanta had a huge meet. During that relay, Wheeler led off in a Georgia LSC record in the 50 freestyle swimming a 25.46. That was faster than the previous record of a 25.51 which Gavin Halusic set in 2020.

Wheeler also set new Georgia LSC records in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Wheeler won the 500 freestyle on night 1 dropping one and a half seconds off his best time that he set just a week prior. He touched in a 5:19.70, faster than his own LSC record of a 5:21.20. He now moved up from the #23 fastest 10 and under ever to the #19 fastest.

Wheeler time trialed the 200 freestyle and swam a final time of 2:01.36. Once again, Wheeler improved upon his previous best time (2:02.67) that he swam just a week prior. Wheeler now moves up from #53 in the 10 and under age group all-time to the #31 fastest all-time.

On the girls side of the meet, Haley Bolduc of SwimAtlanta, who also was on the relay that set the NAG record, also had a huge meet. Even though she was about five seconds off of her best time, Bolduc was second in the 12 and under 500 freestyle in a 5:58.10. At only 10 years old, Bolduc was the only 10 and under to finish in the top 14 and was the fastest 10-year-old by over a minute. Bolduc won three 10 and under events, the 50 breast (37.62), 100 breast (1:22.29), and 100 butterfly (1:11.91).

Other meet highlights:

  • Poppy Clarkson of Lanier Aquatics swam a 25.96 to win the girls 13-14 50 freestyle at 13 years old. She also won the 100 back in a 1:04.19
  • Lanier Aquatics’ Duncan Carr won the boys 11-12 200 IM in a 2:12.42 as well as the boys 100 breast in a 1:04.08. His 200 IM was a best time by seven seconds.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
30 minutes ago

Sounds like a fun group of swimmers to coach — Brisbane 2032, here they come!
And, you gotta love the footwear, too!

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!