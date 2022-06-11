Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Smith, Hinds, Murphy, King, And Dressel Named Team USA Captains for Budapest 2022

by Ben Dornan 19

June 11th, 2022 International, National, News

USA Swimming revealed the 5 Team USA captains for the upcoming 2022 World Swimming Championships in Hungary, Budapest. Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Leah Smith, Natalie Hinds, and Caeleb Dressel will lead their fellow Americans into the meet as captains. Captains are voted on by members of the team.

This is the second year in a row that Murphy and Dressel are captains for Team USA, having both served in the position in 2021 at Tokyo 2020. On the women’s side, King, Smith, and Hinds will take over from Allison Schmitt and Simone Manuel who were the female captains in Tokyo.

This isn’t the first time that Leah Smith has captained a US national team, however, as she held the position of captain at the last edition of the World Championships in Gwangju in 2019. There, she, Nathan Adrian, Allison Schmitt, and Matt Grevers were captains.

The 5 Team USA captains for the 2022 World Championships have a total of 38 long course World Championships medals between them. Leah Smith and Ryan Murphy made their World Championships debuts at Kazan 2015, while Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King raced at this meet for the first time at Budapest 2017.

This is the first World Championships outing for Natalie Hinds who also made her Olympic debut in 2021 when she raced for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel, King, and Murphy raced at both Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, while Smith raced at Rio 2016.

Notably, there are a few swimmers on the team this year who made their World Championships debut before any of the captains including Nic Fink, Chase Kalisz, and Katie Ledecky who raced at Barcelona 2013.

Ryan Murphy and Leah Smith shared their thoughts on being named as captains in the official USA Swimming release.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Murphy. “I think whenever I’m in a position like this, I think back to my first [international] teams and how much I looked up to guys like Nathan Adrian, Anthony Ervin, Michael Phelps — there are so many incredible people who have been in this role. It is truly an honor to follow in their footsteps.”

Smith said “I’m super honored to have been named a captain.” “I’m really proud of my other fellow captains. I think we’re going to bring a lot of experience and fond memories with us to Budapest. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together and with the team.”

Willswim
25 minutes ago

This take will probably not be received well, and I’ll admit that maybe I’m over analyzing something of little consequence, but I’ve always thought that captains in sports are really dumb and should be done away with.

Good leadership is a quality that naturally makes itself evident to the people around it and doesn’t need a silly title of affirmation. Leadership should be allowed to develop organically in the moment based of circumstance and need, naming leaders beforehand using random criteria is just a pat on the back to the most popular athletes and artificially fills a void that would be better filled by people who can rise to the occasion when the moment calls for it. I’m not… Read more »

Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
33 minutes ago

Why 3 for the women and 2 for the men?

Definitely assumed Katie would be picked for captain at some point before Lilly. But I can also imagine her not wanting it because she comes across as a pretty big introvert.

People who will never be picked to captain: MA.

Blake pierogi
46 minutes ago

No magic man reveal this time?

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Blake pierogi
Tomek
1 hour ago

It would help if the selection criteria for Team USA Captain would be stated in the article.

PhillyMark
1 hour ago

Hinds is tall

scotty
1 hour ago

Why isn’t Ledecky captain?

Mr Piano
Reply to  scotty
1 hour ago

Times aren’t the main decider for captainship, although I’m certain she’d make a good one.

coach
Reply to  scotty
48 minutes ago

Because her teammates voted for other swimmers.

GO HOOOOOS
1 hour ago

Anyone know if coaches pick or is this a popularity thing? Why isn’t Katie a captain? She has been on every major team since 2012…. 10 years straight just strange

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  GO HOOOOOS
1 hour ago

Voted on by their teammates.

scotty
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 hour ago

Interesting people would vote for Lilly. Didn’t she bully Lydia at trials?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  scotty
1 hour ago

The public perceived that she was bullying Lydia.

The fact that she was elected captain maybe tells you what you need to know about that narrative.

Mary
Reply to  Braden Keith
53 minutes ago

Of course you would defend King

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Mary
6 minutes ago

I don’t know what that means.

RMS
Reply to  Braden Keith
30 minutes ago

I mean, I think she did admit she was kind of bullying Lydia at trials.

Scotty
Reply to  scotty
56 minutes ago

She did?nuts

Holly Evanderfield
Reply to  Scotty
34 minutes ago

Keyboard warriors think they know the athletes, but they really don’t.

Jimmy
Reply to  GO HOOOOOS
13 minutes ago

Maybe she didn’t want to? Ledecky does not seem to be very charismatic. Even in some of her interviews, she sounds almost harsh/annoyed. I can see how she comes off as too serious/intimidating. I wouldn’t vote for her as a captain, but she is still a great swimmer and person.

Scotty
1 hour ago

What role does captains play… anyone?

