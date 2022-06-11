Smith, Hinds, Murphy, King, And Dressel Named Team USA Captains for Budapest 2022

USA Swimming revealed the 5 Team USA captains for the upcoming 2022 World Swimming Championships in Hungary, Budapest. Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Leah Smith, Natalie Hinds, and Caeleb Dressel will lead their fellow Americans into the meet as captains. Captains are voted on by members of the team.
This is the second year in a row that Murphy and Dressel are captains for Team USA, having both served in the position in 2021 at Tokyo 2020. On the women’s side, King, Smith, and Hinds will take over from Allison Schmitt and Simone Manuel who were the female captains in Tokyo.
This isn’t the first time that Leah Smith has captained a US national team, however, as she held the position of captain at the last edition of the World Championships in Gwangju in 2019. There, she, Nathan Adrian, Allison Schmitt, and Matt Grevers were captains.
The 5 Team USA captains for the 2022 World Championships have a total of 38 long course World Championships medals between them. Leah Smith and Ryan Murphy made their World Championships debuts at Kazan 2015, while Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King raced at this meet for the first time at Budapest 2017.
This is the first World Championships outing for Natalie Hinds who also made her Olympic debut in 2021 when she raced for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel, King, and Murphy raced at both Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, while Smith raced at Rio 2016.
Notably, there are a few swimmers on the team this year who made their World Championships debut before any of the captains including Nic Fink, Chase Kalisz, and Katie Ledecky who raced at Barcelona 2013.
Ryan Murphy and Leah Smith shared their thoughts on being named as captains in the official USA Swimming release.
“It’s an incredible honor,” said Murphy. “I think whenever I’m in a position like this, I think back to my first [international] teams and how much I looked up to guys like Nathan Adrian, Anthony Ervin, Michael Phelps — there are so many incredible people who have been in this role. It is truly an honor to follow in their footsteps.”
Smith said “I’m super honored to have been named a captain.” “I’m really proud of my other fellow captains. I think we’re going to bring a lot of experience and fond memories with us to Budapest. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together and with the team.”
This take will probably not be received well, and I’ll admit that maybe I’m over analyzing something of little consequence, but I’ve always thought that captains in sports are really dumb and should be done away with.
Good leadership is a quality that naturally makes itself evident to the people around it and doesn’t need a silly title of affirmation. Leadership should be allowed to develop organically in the moment based of circumstance and need, naming leaders beforehand using random criteria is just a pat on the back to the most popular athletes and artificially fills a void that would be better filled by people who can rise to the occasion when the moment calls for it. I’m not… Read more »
Why 3 for the women and 2 for the men?
Definitely assumed Katie would be picked for captain at some point before Lilly. But I can also imagine her not wanting it because she comes across as a pretty big introvert.
People who will never be picked to captain: MA.
No magic man reveal this time?
It would help if the selection criteria for Team USA Captain would be stated in the article.
Hinds is tall
Why isn’t Ledecky captain?
Times aren’t the main decider for captainship, although I’m certain she’d make a good one.
Because her teammates voted for other swimmers.
Anyone know if coaches pick or is this a popularity thing? Why isn’t Katie a captain? She has been on every major team since 2012…. 10 years straight just strange
Voted on by their teammates.
Interesting people would vote for Lilly. Didn’t she bully Lydia at trials?
The public perceived that she was bullying Lydia.
The fact that she was elected captain maybe tells you what you need to know about that narrative.
Of course you would defend King
I don’t know what that means.
I mean, I think she did admit she was kind of bullying Lydia at trials.
She did?nuts
Keyboard warriors think they know the athletes, but they really don’t.
Maybe she didn’t want to? Ledecky does not seem to be very charismatic. Even in some of her interviews, she sounds almost harsh/annoyed. I can see how she comes off as too serious/intimidating. I wouldn’t vote for her as a captain, but she is still a great swimmer and person.
What role does captains play… anyone?