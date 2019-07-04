Adrian, Grevers, Schmitt, Smith Named USA Swimming Captains for World Champs

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

Thursday, July 4th, USA Swimming announced four team captains for the fast-approaching 2019 FINA World Championships set to take place in Gwangju, South Korea. Nathan Adrian, Matt Grevers, Allison Schmitt, and Leah Smith will lead the American team in Asia later this month. Each one of this year’s captains also served as captains for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships last summer in Tokyo, Japan.

Combined, the four captains own 30 medals from World Championships (LCM) competition, as well as 24 Olympic medals, 14 of which are gold. The 2019 World Championships will mark the third-consecutive and third total World Championships for Smith (2015, 2017); the fourth-consecutive and fifth total for Grevers (2009, 2013, 2015, 2017); and the sixth-consecutive and seventh overall for Adrian (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). Schmitt, on the other hand, has not raced at the World Championships since 2011, with her only appearance prior that in Rome 2009. She mounted a comeback in 2018 and earned a spot on Team USA’s silver medal 800 freestyle relay at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Each captain is both an Olympic gold medalist and a world championships gold medalist. Of the four, Smith is the only one lacking an individual Olympic gold medal, though her career has skyrocketed since 2016 when she qualified for her first Olympic team. Now 24-years-old, Smith owns 2 Olympic medals–one silver, one bronze–as well as four World Championships medals. Smith qualified for her first World Championships in 2015, earning a gold medal as a member of the 800 freestyle relay. Last summer at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Smith served as a team captain.

2018 Pan Pacific Championships team captain; gold medalist in the 800 free relay, silver medalist in the 400 freestyle, and bronze medalist in the 800 freestyle.

Nathan Adrian has been through a lot over the past year, yet despite a diagnosis and treatment for testicular cancer, Adrian has continued swimming and remained consistent. At 30-years-old and his seventh World Championships approaching, Adrian has a great amount of experience as a captain for Team USA. Gwagju marks the third time during this quad that Adrian will serve as a captain. Adrian has been on three Olympic teams. He was also one of six Olympic Team captains in Rio. Some of Adrian’s contributions to Team USA since 2016 include:

2018 Pan Pacific Championships team captain ; gold medalist in 400 medley relay;

; gold medalist in 400 medley relay; 2017 World Championships team captain ; gold medalist 400 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 mixed freestyle relay; silver medalist 100 freestyle;

; gold medalist 400 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 400 mixed freestyle relay; silver medalist 100 freestyle; 2016 Olympic team captain; gold medalist 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; bronze medalist 50 and 100 freestyles.

At 34-years-old, Matt Grevers is still one of the top 100 backstroke swimmers in the world. At the 2012 London Olympics, Grevers won the 100 backstroke, and led off the American 400 medley relay to get another gold medal. Grevers did not make the Olympic Team in 2016, placing 3rd in the 100 backstroke behind Ryan Murphy and David Plummer. Despite the disappointment, Grevers chose not to retire and made a comeback in 2017, qualifying for the World Championships and beating 100 backstroke World Record holder Ryan Murphy in the process. Grevers has been a member of major international teams since 2005 when he made his first appearance at the World University Games, including two Olympic teams (2008, 2012). As a captain of Team USA, Grevers has helped lead the following teams:

2018 Pan Pacific Championships team captain;

2017 World Championships team captain ; gold medalist in 400 medley relay and 400 mixed medley relay; silver medalist 100 backstroke; bronze medalist 50 backstroke;

; gold medalist in 400 medley relay and 400 mixed medley relay; silver medalist 100 backstroke; bronze medalist 50 backstroke; 2015 World Championships team captain; gold medalist 400 medley relay; silver medalist 50 backstroke; and bronze medalist in the 100 backstroke.

29-year-old Allison Schmitt briefly retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics. Though she remains the American Record holder in the 200 LCM freestyle–a mark she set at the 2012 London Olympics when she claimed the gold medal and set the Olympic Record–she chose to hang up the goggles after 2016. Lo and behold, Schmitt returned to training and competition in 2018, and qualified for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships where she helped Team USA win the silver medal in the 800 freestyle relay.