Minnesota Lands Verbal Commitment from MN Backstroke Champ Casey Stowe

Casey Stowe of Minnetonka, Minnesota has announced his verbal commitment to the in-state University of Minnesota Golden Gophers for 2020-21. He’ll join Kaiser Neverman, Leo Goldblatt, Nathan Kim, and William Christenson in the class of 2024.

“I choose Minnesota because of the superb academic and swimming programs. I wanted to be able to represent my home and Minnesota provided everything I wanted for my college experience. I can’t wait to continue my swimming career as a Golden Gopher!”

Stowe is a rising senior at Wayzata High School where he swims in the winter and plays varsity baseball in the spring. The reigning Minnesota Class AA champion in the 100 back, he clocked an impressive 48.45 to win the event at the 2019 MSHSL Boys AA Swim & Dive Championships in February. That’s 2 full seconds faster than his PB from 2018 when he finished 7th at the AA state meet. Stowe also came in third in the 200 IM with a PB of 1:51.49, swam the breaststroke leg (24.75) on the state-champion 200 medley relay, and anchored the fourth-place 400 free relay (45.60), all of which helped Wayzata eke out a third-place team finish.

Stowe swims year-round with Aquajets Swim Club. He competed recently at NCSA Spring Championships, improving his PBs in the 100/200 free, 50/200 back, 50 fly, and 100 IM. He placed 4th in the 50 back, 17th in the 100 back and 50 fly, and 33rd in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.45

100 back – 48.45

200 back – 1:48.32

200 IM – 1:51.49

50 free – 21.21 (relay start 20.32)

100 free – 46.59 (relay start 44.93)

100 fly – 50.79

Stowe will suit up for the Golden Gophers in the fall of 2020 and will have a year of overlap with backstrokers Tom Donker (47.10/1:44.68), Cale Berkoff (48.41/1:44.58), and Will Brenton (49.57/1:48.85).

