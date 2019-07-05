Wayne State Picks Up Commitment from Australia’s Jordan Fox for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

South African-born Australian resident Jordan Fox has announced her commitment to Wayne State University where she will swim and study towards an Accounting major beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to Wayne State University! 💚💛 Thanks to everyone for all the support, and can’t wait to start this next chapter in my life 🤩 Go Warriors.”

Fox currently swims for Bayside Swimming Club, based in Victoria, Australia. She excels in backstroke and freestyle and favors the 200s. She was runner-up in the B final of the 200m back at the 2019 Australian Swimming Championships, going a PB of 2:15.63. At the same meet she finished 15th overall in the 100m back with 1:04.62, again notching a best time. She also went lifetime bests in the 50 back and 200 free at in Adelaide.

Fox has been a member of Swimming Victoria’s Performance Squad since 2017. She was part of the team that won the Victoria state grammar schools’ swimming championships for 5 consecutive years and captained the team in the 5th year. She was also the 2017-2018 captain of the Mentone Grammar School girls’ swim team and received the award for the “Best Team Member for Leadership, Determination and Service” in 2018.

Consistently ranked as a Top 10 swimmer in her age group in the state of Victoria for the past 4 seasons, her best LCM times include:

50 back – 30.82 (27.22 in SCY)

100 back – 1:04.62 (57.13 in SCY)

200 back – 2:15.63 (2:00.02 in SCY)

200 free – 2:08.81 (1:53.16 in SCY)

Fox will integrate Wayne State’s strong backstroke group led by rising senior Ashlen Michalski, who placed 13th in the 100 back and 10th in the 200 back at 2019 NCAA Division II Championships.

