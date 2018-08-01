USA Swimming Names 4 Captains for 2018 Pan Pacs

USA Swimming has named 4 swimmers as captains of the 2018 Pan Pacs team: Nathan AdrianMatt GreversAllison Schmitt, and Leah Smith. Three of those four swimmers are returning members of the Pan Pacs team who also competed in 2014, with Schmitt missing that team (though she swam at the 2010 edition). Adrian was also on that 2010 team.

The men’s captains Adrian and Grevers are the same as were named for last year’s World Championships, while Adrian and Schmitt were also captains on the 2016 Olympic Team.

The quartet have combined for 24 Olympic, 31 Long Course World Championship, and 13 Pan Pacific medals in their careers. Smith is the youngest of the group at just 24, Grevers the oldest at 33, while Schmitt is 28 and Adrian is 29.

The United States led the medals table at the 2014 edition of the meet with 43, including 16 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze. Australia was the next-closest nation with 28. The U.S. returns only one individual gold medalist from that edition, Katie Ledecky, but Adrian (100 free) and Grevers (100 back) each won silvers, while Smith took an 800 free relay gold. Adrian (1 silver, 1 gold) and Grevers (1 gold) also earned relay medals at that meet.

The U.S. is currently training at Soka University Aliso Viejo before leaving for Tokyo on August 4th.

#TeamUSA is in good hands with these veteran captains! 🇺🇸💪 8 days until racing starts in #Tokyo! . . . #Swimming #PanPacs2018 #Japan #Olympians #USASwimming

A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming) on

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
ERVINFORTHEWIN

This is the Team i had in mind – Perfectly balanced !!!! Yeah

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Only 8 days left ………

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
JRKay

Dressel should be a captain.

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
felix

Why?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
JustAFan

Adrian and Grevers are both seasoned veterans, experienced leaders, dope personalities, and awesome ambassadors for the sport. While they’re around, they’re the best candidates. Can you imagine a pre meet speech from those two? Who wouldn’t be hyped?

Dressel will get his chance no doubt and he will be fantastic. He’s still pretty young.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!