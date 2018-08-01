USA Swimming Names 4 Captains for 2018 Pan Pacs

USA Swimming has named 4 swimmers as captains of the 2018 Pan Pacs team: Nathan Adrian, Matt Grevers, Allison Schmitt, and Leah Smith. Three of those four swimmers are returning members of the Pan Pacs team who also competed in 2014, with Schmitt missing that team (though she swam at the 2010 edition). Adrian was also on that 2010 team.

The men’s captains Adrian and Grevers are the same as were named for last year’s World Championships, while Adrian and Schmitt were also captains on the 2016 Olympic Team.

The quartet have combined for 24 Olympic, 31 Long Course World Championship, and 13 Pan Pacific medals in their careers. Smith is the youngest of the group at just 24, Grevers the oldest at 33, while Schmitt is 28 and Adrian is 29.

The United States led the medals table at the 2014 edition of the meet with 43, including 16 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze. Australia was the next-closest nation with 28. The U.S. returns only one individual gold medalist from that edition, Katie Ledecky, but Adrian (100 free) and Grevers (100 back) each won silvers, while Smith took an 800 free relay gold. Adrian (1 silver, 1 gold) and Grevers (1 gold) also earned relay medals at that meet.

The U.S. is currently training at Soka University Aliso Viejo before leaving for Tokyo on August 4th.