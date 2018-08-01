Tom Dolan and Betsey Armstrong Inducted into Michigan Hall of Honor

Two of the greats in the history of their respective aquatic disciplines have been announced as part of the University of Michigan’s 6-member Hall of Honor Class of 2018. Swimmer Tom Dolan and water polo goalie Betsey Armstrong were included in the newest classed, announced Wednesday. They will join football players Dave Gallagher and Stefan Humphries, softball player Jennie Ritter, and track sprinter Sam Stoller.

Dolan was a two-time Olympian, who won back-to-back gold medals in the 400 IM at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, and added a 200 silver in the 200 IM. That goes along with two World Championships (both in the 400 IM) in 1994 and 1998. He held the World Record in the 400 IM in long course meters from 1994 until 2002, when Michael Phelps broke his nearly-decade long stranglehold.

While at Michigan, Dolan was a 9-time NCAA National Champion, including back-t0-back titles in the 500 yard free, 1650 yard free, and 400 yard IM. The other 3 titles came as part of the 1994, 1995, and 1996 Michigan 800 free relays. He still ranks 2nd in school history in the 500 free and 400 IM, 22-years after he last swam for the school.

Dolan is also an inductee to the International Swimming Hall of Fame (2006) and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame (2009) – the state where he was born. He is the 14th inductee from the men’s swimming & diving program, which has won 12 NCAA titles (2nd-most only to Texas), plus is recognized as champion an additional 7 times before NCAA team titles were officially awarded beginning in 1937.

Armstrong, on the other hand, is the first water polo player to be inducted into the Hall of Honor, and is the most-decorated players in the 18-year history of the program. The goalie was a four-time All-American, a finalist for the Peter J. Cutino Award as the nation’s top collegiate player in 2004. She was a four-time All-CWPA honoree, a two-time CWPA MVP, and holds the school’s career records in saves (1,267), save percentage (.654) and wins (85).

She played with the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2006-2012 and played in two Olympic Games, earning a gold medal in London in 2012 and a silver in Beijing in 2008. She was named the FINA Female water Polo Player of the Year in 2010, and also led the US to World Championships in 2007 and 2009.

Michigan Hall of Honor 2018 Inductees: