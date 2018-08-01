SwimMAC Torches 13-14 400 Medley Relay NAG at Junior Nats Time Trial

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Swimming out of lane 1 in a time trial, SwimMAC had a lane and had a chance. Kiley Wilhelm, Grace Rainey, Madeline Menkhaus, and Morgan Razewski combined to take down the 13-14 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay. The old record was held by a quartet from Nashville Aquatic Club, including standout sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh, along with Ella Nelson and Lauren Hurt.

SwimMAC tore through NAC’s old mark, going 4:14.26 to take over two seconds off the old record of 4:16.34.

You can check out the comparative splits in the table below:

NAC 2016 SwimMAC 2018 BACK A. Walsh 1:02.13 Wilhelm 1:03.22 BREAST Nelson 1:12.65 Rainey 1:12.21 FLY G. Walsh 1:02.18 Menkhaus 1:01.62 FREE Hurt 59.39 Razewski 57.21

The real difference maker was the anchor leg — Morgan Razewski sprinted home with a very strong 57.21, essentially accounting for the vast majority of the drop from the old record. Razewski, this morning in prelims, posted a lifetime best 57.91 in the 100 free to place 66th overall, and was the 2nd-fastest swimmer born 2004 or later.