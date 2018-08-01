SwimMAC Torches 13-14 400 Medley Relay NAG at Junior Nats Time Trial

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Schedule
- Omega Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile
Swimming out of lane 1 in a time trial, SwimMAC had a lane and had a chance. Kiley Wilhelm, Grace Rainey, Madeline Menkhaus, and Morgan Razewski combined to take down the 13-14 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay. The old record was held by a quartet from Nashville Aquatic Club, including standout sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh, along with Ella Nelson and Lauren Hurt.
SwimMAC tore through NAC’s old mark, going 4:14.26 to take over two seconds off the old record of 4:16.34.
You can check out the comparative splits in the table below:
|NAC 2016
|SwimMAC 2018
|BACK
|A. Walsh 1:02.13
|Wilhelm 1:03.22
|BREAST
|Nelson 1:12.65
|Rainey 1:12.21
|FLY
|G. Walsh 1:02.18
|
Menkhaus 1:01.62
|FREE
|Hurt 59.39
|Razewski 57.21
The real difference maker was the anchor leg — Morgan Razewski sprinted home with a very strong 57.21, essentially accounting for the vast majority of the drop from the old record. Razewski, this morning in prelims, posted a lifetime best 57.91 in the 100 free to place 66th overall, and was the 2nd-fastest swimmer born 2004 or later.
Congratulations Girls! Great swim from everyone.
WOW! Not only getting the record, but smashing it, and in a time trial, no less! Well done, ladies!