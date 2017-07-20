USA Names 4 Team Captains for 2017 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced 4 swimmers as captains of the pool swimming team at the 2017 U.S. World Championships that begin racing next week in Budapest.

Matt GreversNathan AdrianKatie Meili, and Elizabeth Beisel, the two oldest members of the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, will lead Team USA into Worlds. The team has a lot of new faces, but at the same time are building off one of the most successful Olympic performances in history.

In total, the group has won 10 Olympic gold medals, 10 long course World Championship gold medals, and a grand total of 36 medals at the two meets combined. All but Grevers were on last year’s Olympic Team, and all but Meili have been on prior World Championships teams.

For Beisel, this will be a 6th World Championship team in spite of being only 24 years old. She made her first team at 14 in 2007. The 32-year old Grevers is on his 4th team (2009, 2013, 2015, 2017) and Adrian is on his 5th consecutive Worlds team (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

Beisel and Adrian were also among 6 captains named for last year’s Olympic Team, while Grevers and Beisel were also captains at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

The team arrived this week in Budapest in the last 24 hours after a training camp in Croatia. Pool swimming begins on July 23rd and runs through July 30th.

AvidSwimFan

Congrats to them. Go Team 🇺🇸! I was thinking Lia Neal would get the nod along with Biesel.

ERVINFORTHEWIN

4 of my favorite Us swimmers !!! Yihaaaaaaa , what a team & all smiles .

Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Margalis is older than Beisel.

Margalis – DOB 12/30/1991
Beisel – DOB 8/18/1992

swimswam.com/the-u-s-worlds-team-got-younger-but-not-by-as-much-as-we-thought/

