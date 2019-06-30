Sjostrom Fires Off 23.78 50 Free Scorcher To Hold 3 Of 5 Top Swims Ever

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom has already collected 3 individual titles here in Malmö in the 50m back, 100m free and the 100m fly, but she has proven she has plenty left in the tank.

Competing on night 3 of these Swedish Swimming Championships, the 25-year-old crushed a massive mark of 23.78 to easily win the women’s 50m freestyle against her domestic rivals, but also overtake her own previous season-best and #1 time in the world this year.

Entering these championships, Sjostrom’s season-best rested at the 23.91 she put up at the Stockholm Open back in April. That signaled the only sub-24 second time in the world, with Aussie Cate Campbell representing the next in line with her 24.00 stunner from the FINA Champions Seris in China.

Sjostrom holds the World Record in the women’s 50m free event with the 23.67 produced at the 2017 World Championships and her time tonight, just over 3 weeks out from this year’s edition of the competition, falls within .11 of that scorcher.

In fact, Sjostrom’s time now checks-in as the 5th fastest ever, tying the aforementioned Campbell. The Swede now owns 3 of the top 5 50m freestyle swims in history.

Top 5 50m Freestyle Performances Ever

Sjostrom wasn’t done, however, as she was also a member of the Södertörns Simsällskap women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Although her squad wound up with the silver, Sjsotrom hit the only sub-2:00 split of the entire field, and a big one at that. Sjostrom checked in with a 1:55.57 firestarter, crushing her 1:57.06 individual winning time from night 1.

Additional winners on night 3 here included Michelle Coleman taking the women’s 100m back in 1:01.36, while Gustaf Hokfelt surged to thew wall first in the men’s 50m back in 25.90.