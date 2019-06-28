Sjostrom Strikes Twice On Night 1 Of Swedish Championships

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2019 Swedish Swimming Championships saw Sarah Sjostrom fire off 2 wins in Malmö. With the World Championships still 4 weeks away, this 5-day meet is a training affair for the nation’s elite headed to Gwangju to take on the world’s best.

Sjostrom’s first gold came in the form of the women’s 200m free, where the 25-year-old national record holder boasted a winning mark of 1:57.06. The Swede trounced the competition, winning by almost 7 seconds in a time that’s modest by her standards.

She owns the Sweden national standard with the 1:54.08 notched in Rio for Olympic silver behind America’s Katie Ledecky. She’s already been as quick as 1:55.39 from the Stockholm Open this past April, a time that renders Sjostrom #4 in the world this season.

Sjostrom’s next victim at these championships was the 50m backstroke, an event the Olympian races at meets few and far between, but she’s proven relatively dangerous when she has competed. She holds the Swedish NR with her lifetime best of 27.80 from 2017 and has registered a 2019-best of 28.66 for gold at the Luxembourg Euro Meet in January.

She was able to slide under the earlier time from this year with a 28.52 podium-topper here.

Breaststroking ace Erik Persson was also in the water tonight, contesting his specialty 200m breast event. The 25-year-old national record holder in the event put up a winning effort of 2:11.11 to beat the field handily, splitting 32.91/33.94. His season-best of 2:08.75 from April ranks Persson as the 14th fastest swimmer in the world heading into next month’s World Championships.

Additional Winners: