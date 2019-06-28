Hall Jr., Klim Set to Lead Fitterand Faster Butterfly, Freestyle Academy

Courtesy: Fitter and Faster Swim Camps

The Butterfly and Freestyle Legendary Rivals Academy, set for July 8-12 in Torrance, California, will be led by Olympians Brett Hawke, Gary Hall Jr., and Michael Klim.

Hall and Klim competed in three Olympic Games from 1996-2004, racking up 16 Olympic medals between the two of them.

The academy will consist of five individual clinic sessions over five days to improve your swimmer’s explosive power in key areas of racing fast – specifically in all butterfly and freestyle races. Sign up for individual sessions or ALL of them by clicking “Register Now.”

This Academy will feature five days of instruction, along with daily discussion topics. Day 1 of the Academy will focus on the start of your race: starts and underwater dolphin kicking. Day 2 will focus on both flip turns and open turns. Days 3 and 4 will cover power and speed respectively for freestyle and butterfly. Day 5 will include relay exchanges, breakouts, and finishes.

Olympic Athlete, Coach, and Fitter & Faster Elite Clinician Brett Hawke will also be a leading each session. Brett has been to 5 Olympic games: twice as a swimmer and three times as a coach. Your swimmer will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from these three legends of the sport!

Session Times (Each Day):

Ages 9-12: Check in 8:00 AM, Clinic 8:30 AM-11:00 AM

Ages 13 & Older: Check in 12:30 PM, Clinic 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

For more information on the academy, click here.