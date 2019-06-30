Hungary Finalizes 2019 Worlds Roster; Milak Drops Free Events

The Hungarian Swimming Association has finalized its 2019 FINA World Championships roster, making updates from an initial version released in April.
24 swimmers – 15 men and nine women – comprise the pool and open water team. The men’s roster is headlined by 19-year-old Kristof Milak, who has pared his events down to just the 100 and 200 fly (he qualified in the 200 and 400 free as well), and veteran 33-year-old László Cseh, who will race the 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM. Milak is currently the fastest 200 flyer in the world, while his free swims rank in the twenties worldwide. Conversely, Cseh, who took 200 fly silver in Budapest in 2017, was overtaken by Milak and Olympic bronze medalist in the event Tamas Kenderesi.
On the women’s side, 30-year-old Katinka Hosszu will enter the 200m free, 100m back, 200m back, 200m IM and 400m IM. At Worlds in 2017, Hosszu took bronze in the 200 fly behind winner Mireia Belmonte of Spain and silver medalist Franziska Hentke of Germany. At the recent Hungarian Championships, however, she was third behind the qualifiers Kapas and Jakabos, missing the Worlds spot. While Hungary initially did not enter a woman in the 50 fly, Beatrix Bordás is now listed.
Men
- Gábor Balog: 50m back
- Péter Bernek: 200m IM, 400m IM
- Richárd Bohus: 50m back, 100m back
- László Cseh: 50m fly, 100m fly, 200m IM
- Gergely Gyurta: 1500m free, 25km
- Dávid Horváth: 100m breast, 200m breast
- Ákos Kalmár: 800m free, 1500m free
- Tamás Kenderesi: 200m fly
- Dominik Kozma: 200m free
- Makszim Lobanovszkij: 50m free
- Nándor Németh: 50m free, 100m free
- Kristóf Milák: 100m fly, 200m fly
- Szebasztián Szabó: 50m fly
- Ádám Telegdy: 200m back
- Dávid Verrasztó: 400m IM
- Kristóf Rasovszky: 5km, 10km, 25km
- Dániel Székelyi: 5km, 10km
Women
- Beatrix Bordás: 50m fly
- Katalin Burián: 100m back, 200m back
- Katinka Hosszú: 200m free, 100m back, 200m back, 200m IM, 400m IM
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos: 200m IM, 400m IM
- Boglárka Kapás: 400m free, 800m free, 200m fly
- Ajna Késely: 200m free, 400m free, 800m free, 1500m free
- Liliána Szilágyi: 100m fly, 200m fly
- Anna Sztankovics: 50m breast, 100m breast
- Evelyn Verrasztó: 100m free
- Anna Olasz: 5km, 10km, 25km
- Réka Rohács: 5km, 10km
- Onon Kata Sömenek: 25km
Question for Hungarian fans;
What happened to Beatrix Bordás between 2010-2016? I remember her dominating the Euro Junior scene 2008/2009, then she was never heard of again in intl circles until 2016. Did she stop swimming to prioritise studies in University?
Great to see her back.