Hungary Finalizes 2019 Worlds Roster; Milak Drops Free Events

The Hungarian Swimming Association has finalized its 2019 FINA World Championships roster, making updates from an initial version released in April.

24 swimmers – 15 men and nine women – comprise the pool and open water team. The men’s roster is headlined by 19-year-old Kristof Milak, who has pared his events down to just the 100 and 200 fly (he qualified in the 200 and 400 free as well), and veteran 33-year-old László Cseh, who will race the 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM. Milak is currently the fastest 200 flyer in the world, while his free swims rank in the twenties worldwide. Conversely, Cseh, who took 200 fly silver in Budapest in 2017, was overtaken by Milak and Olympic bronze medalist in the event Tamas Kenderesi.

On the women’s side, 30-year-old Katinka Hosszu will enter the 200m free, 100m back, 200m back, 200m IM and 400m IM. At Worlds in 2017, Hosszu took bronze in the 200 fly behind winner Mireia Belmonte of Spain and silver medalist Franziska Hentke of Germany. At the recent Hungarian Championships, however, she was third behind the qualifiers Kapas and Jakabos, missing the Worlds spot. While Hungary initially did not enter a woman in the 50 fly, Beatrix Bordás is now listed.

Men

Gábor Balog: 50m back

Péter Bernek: 200m IM, 400m IM

Richárd Bohus: 50m back, 100m back

László Cseh: 50m fly, 100m fly, 200m IM

Gergely Gyurta: 1500m free, 25km

Dávid Horváth: 100m breast, 200m breast

Ákos Kalmár: 800m free, 1500m free

Tamás Kenderesi: 200m fly

Dominik Kozma : 200m free

: 200m free Makszim Lobanovszkij: 50m free

Nándor Németh: 50m free, 100m free

Kristóf Milák: 100m fly, 200m fly

Szebasztián Szabó: 50m fly

Ádám Telegdy: 200m back

Dávid Verrasztó: 400m IM

Kristóf Rasovszky: 5km, 10km, 25km

Dániel Székelyi: 5km, 10km

Women