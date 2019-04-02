Hungary Reveals 2019 World C’ships Roster: No 200 Fly For Hosszu

With the Hungarian National Championships having concluded, the federation has released its roster for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. Kristof Milak has made the team on the men’s 200m free, 400m free, 100m fly and 200m fly, while veteran 33-year-old Laszlo Cseh is slated to be in the Gwangju pool in the 50m fly and 200m IM.

Nandor Nemeth‘s monster 100m free National Record earned him a spot on the men’s roster, while Dominik Kozma‘s 200m free, the 2nd best of his career, added his name to the Hungarian line-up.

For the women’, Boglarka Kapas, Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos will be joined by youngster Ajna Kesely. However, Hosszu’s events are limited to the 100m back, 200m back, 200m IM and 400m IM, with no 200m fly event in the mix.

In 2017, Hosszu came away with the bronze medal in the 200m fly behind winner Mireia Belmonte of Spain and silver medalist Franziska Hentke of Germany. At the recent Hungarian Championships, however, the 29-year-old found herself in 3rd place behind the qualifiers Kapas and Jakabos, shut out of the line-up in the event.

The same result befell Cseh, who took 200m fly silver in Budapest at the last World Championships. In Debrecen last week, the 33-year-old Olympic icon was overtaken by Milak and Olympic bronze medalist in the event Tamas Kenderesi, but will still take on the 50m fly and 200m IM events in Gwangju.

Men

50m free: Maxim Lobanovskij, Nándor Németh

100m free: Nándor Németh

200m free: Dominik Kozma, Kristóf Milák

400m free: Kristóf Milák

800m free: No swimmer

1500m free: Ágnes Kalmár, Gergely Gyurta

50m back: Richard Bohus, Gabor Balog

100m back: Richard Bohus

200m back: Ádám Telegdy, Péter Bernek

50m breast: No swimmer

100m breast: Dávid Horváth

200m breast: Dávid Horváth

50m Butterfly: László Cseh

100m Butterfly: Kristóf Milák, László Cseh

200m Butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Tamás Kenderesi

200m IM: László Cseh, Péter Bernek

400m IM: David Verrasztó, Péter Bernek

Women

50m free: No swimmer

100m free: No swimmer

200m free: Katinka Hosszu, Ajna Kesely

400m free: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás

800m fast: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás

1500m free: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás

50m back: No swimmer

100m back: Katka Hosszú, Katalin Burián

200m Back: Katka Hosszú, Katalin Burián

50m breast: Anna Stankovics

100m breast: Anna Stankovics

200m breast: Eszter Békési

50m Butterfly: NO swimmer

100m Butterfly: Lilán Szilágyi

200m Butterfly: Boglárka Kapás, Lilán Szilágyi

200m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos

400m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos