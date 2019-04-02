Hungary Reveals 2019 World C’ships Roster: No 200 Fly For Hosszu

With the Hungarian National Championships having concluded, the federation has released its roster for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. Kristof Milak has made the team on the men’s 200m free, 400m free, 100m fly and 200m fly, while veteran 33-year-old Laszlo Cseh is slated to be in the Gwangju pool in the 50m fly and 200m IM.
Nandor Nemeth‘s monster 100m free National Record earned him a spot on the men’s roster, while Dominik Kozma‘s 200m free, the 2nd best of his career, added his name to the Hungarian line-up.
For the women’, Boglarka Kapas, Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos will be joined by youngster Ajna Kesely. However, Hosszu’s events are limited to the 100m back, 200m back, 200m IM and 400m IM, with no 200m fly event in the mix.
In 2017, Hosszu came away with the bronze medal in the 200m fly behind winner Mireia Belmonte of Spain and silver medalist Franziska Hentke of Germany. At the recent Hungarian Championships, however, the 29-year-old found herself in 3rd place behind the qualifiers Kapas and Jakabos, shut out of the line-up in the event.
The same result befell Cseh, who took 200m fly silver in Budapest at the last World Championships. In Debrecen last week, the 33-year-old Olympic icon was overtaken by Milak and Olympic bronze medalist in the event Tamas Kenderesi, but will still take on the 50m fly and 200m IM events in Gwangju.
Men
50m free: Maxim Lobanovskij, Nándor Németh
100m free: Nándor Németh
200m free: Dominik Kozma, Kristóf Milák
400m free: Kristóf Milák
800m free: No swimmer
1500m free: Ágnes Kalmár, Gergely Gyurta
50m back: Richard Bohus, Gabor Balog
100m back: Richard Bohus
200m back: Ádám Telegdy, Péter Bernek
50m breast: No swimmer
100m breast: Dávid Horváth
200m breast: Dávid Horváth
50m Butterfly: László Cseh
100m Butterfly: Kristóf Milák, László Cseh
200m Butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Tamás Kenderesi
200m IM: László Cseh, Péter Bernek
400m IM: David Verrasztó, Péter Bernek
Women
50m free: No swimmer
100m free: No swimmer
200m free: Katinka Hosszu, Ajna Kesely
400m free: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás
800m fast: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás
1500m free: Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapás
50m back: No swimmer
100m back: Katka Hosszú, Katalin Burián
200m Back: Katka Hosszú, Katalin Burián
50m breast: Anna Stankovics
100m breast: Anna Stankovics
200m breast: Eszter Békési
50m Butterfly: NO swimmer
100m Butterfly: Lilán Szilágyi
200m Butterfly: Boglárka Kapás, Lilán Szilágyi
200m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos
400m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos
