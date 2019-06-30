Aubock Heads Up Austrian World Championships Roster

The Austrian Swimming Federation (Österreichischer Schwimmverband) has finally revealed its 11-strong lineup for the 2019 World Championships kicking off just about 3 weeks from now in Gwangju, Korea.

Across the disciplines of pool swimming, open water swimming and artistic swimming, the federation has nominated 6 women and 5 mean for a total of 11 Austrian athletes.

ÖOSV TEAM AT THE WORLDWIDE IN GWANGJU

Swimming:

AUBÖCK Felix

BAYER Valentin

REITSHAMMER Bernhard,

TABER Patrick

GRABOWSKI Lena

KAHLER Marlene

PILHATSCH Caroline

Open Water Swimming:

BRANDL David

Artistic Swimming:

ALEXANDRI Anna-Maria, Eirini Marina (Duett) und Vassiliki (Solo/Duett Reserve)

The swimmers are heading to a joint training camp with the Czech Republic team in Osaka, Japan before moving on to Gwangju via Seoul.

Austria came away medal-less at the 2017 edition of the FINA World Aquatics Championships after having sent 1 diver, 1 open water swimmer, 3 artistic swimmers and 4 swimmers. Aubock finished the highest of any Austrian aquatic athlete in Budapest, claiming 5th place in both the men’s 400m free and 800m free individual events.

However, currently, its Austrian national record holder Caroline Pilhatsch who appears on the current season world rankings, holding the #10 slot in the women’s 50m back (27.85).