SIU Salukis Announce 2023-24 Swimming & Diving Schedule

Courtesy: SIU Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University swimming and diving program has announced its 2023-2024 schedule. SIU will host four home meets including the 2023 A3 Performance Invitational and the Men’s Mid-American Conference Championship.

“My staff and I are very excited to get the 2023-24 season underway in the coming weeks,” head coach Geoff Hanson said. “The competition schedule looks to be the most challenging schedule we have put together in my time at SIU.”

Swim action will begin in early October when McKendree visits SIU. Both men and women will compete against the Bearcats on Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. The Salukis will be on the road for the next three meets, beginning with traveling to Missouri State.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will travel to Evanston, Illinois for a dual meet against Northwestern and Miami (FL) women on Saturday, Oct. 21. The following weekend both teams will travel to Saint Charles, Missouri for a dual meet with Lindenwood and Missouri.

The next home meet will be in November when SIU hosts the 2023 A3 Performance Invitational. The three-day meet will begin on Friday, Nov. 9 in Shea Natatorium. The Salukis will then travel again for back-to-back road meets starting with the Purdue Invitational on Nov. 16-18 followed by a dual meet with Northern Arizona and Arizona in Tucson, Arizona on Jan. 5.

“The opportunity to compete against teams from the SEC, Big-10, ACC, and Pac-12, along with conference opponents throughout the season will no doubt be demanding but will ultimately prepare us well for the conference championship meets and the post-season,” Hanson said.

The Salukis will meet at home against Indiana State on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. with the dual meet also featuring Quincy men’s and women’s teams. The Saluki senior class will be recognized at this meet.

The postseason push begins with the women’s team competing at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships from Feb. 21-24 in Evansville, Indiana. SIU will host the men’s Mid-American Conference Championships Mar. 6-9.

“We’ve worked to increase our level of competition and push ourselves to the next level with the 2023-24 meet schedule,” said Hanson.