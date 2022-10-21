Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey Rocks 3:56.52 In 400 Free For Hong Kong Record

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

On the heels of having completed several weeks training at altitude in Sierra Nevada, Spain, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong fired off a new national record to begin day 1 finals of the 2022 FINA World Cup in Berlin.

Racing in the women’s 400m freestyle, 24-year-old Haughey stopped the clock in a super quick mark of 3:56.52. That result represented the only time of the field to delve into sub-4:00 territory, with the Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova snagging silver in 4:00.15 while Isabel Gose got it done for bronze in 4:00.19.

For Haughey, this swim is her best-ever performance in the women’s 400m freestyle, scoring a new Hong Kong national record in the process. Her time tonight overtakes the 3:57.06 she put up in November of 2021 as a member of Team Energy Standard in the International Swimming League.

Splits for Haughey’s previous record included 56.45/1:00.64/1:00.61/59.36. Tonight, the former Michigan Wolverine opened over a second slower in 57.68, followed by 59.73/1:00.00/59.11 for her first-ever outing in the 3:56 zone.

It was just this past August that Haughey produced a new long course 400m free national record as well. While competing at the Hong Kong Long Course Open Championships, she logged a time of 4:08.64 to become the national champion in a new national standard.

All signs point to Haughey having fully recovered from an ankle injury this past May, one which forced her to withdraw from this year’s FINA World Championships.

