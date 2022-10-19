On The Back Of Altitude Training, Siobhan Haughey Heads To Berlin

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

World Cup Central

Hong Kong dynamo Siobhan Haughey is set to race this weekend at the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin. The 3-day meet represents the 24-year-old’s first international competition since December of 2021 when Haughey reaped 3 individual medals including golds in the women’s 100m/200m freestyle events.

Haughey withdrew from this year’s World Championships due to an ankle injury incurred this past May. She did race domestically at the Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships in August, putting up long course times of 1:56.47 in the 200m free and 4:08.64 in the 400m free, the latter of which established a new national record.

Since then Haughey has been logging the meters about 2300 meters above sea level in Sierra, Nevada. She’ll be heading to Berlin on the back of this high-altitude training, entered in the 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle events.

Hong Kong Head Coach Chen Jianjong told The South China Morning Post about his protege Haughey, “We have complete faith in Siobhan.

“Even though the World Cups are primarily preparation for the short course Worlds [in December], she will do her absolute best to swim a good time.

“She will definitely benefit from high-altitude training before a big event, because it has a multiplying effect on improving aerobic capacity. We almost went somewhere for high-altitude training once or twice a year before the pandemic.”