Penn State’s Victor Baganha Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

October 19th, 2022 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Victor Baganha, Penn State
So. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil

  • Won both the 50 Free (20.00) and 100 Fly (47.64) as the Nittany Lions competed against Navy and Boston College
  • 50 Free time ranks 24th in the country and third in the Big Ten this season
  • 100 Fly time ranks 28th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten this season
  • Also helped the 200 Medley Relay team to a victory (1:28.81)
  • Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Swimmer of the Week: Michael Daly (Oct. 16, 2019)

Men’s Diver of the Week
Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
So. – Solon, Ohio – Solon

  • Won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events against No. 18 Missouri
  • Recorded NCAA Zone scores in both diving events
  • Earns his second career Diver of the Week award (Feb. 2, 2022)
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Jordan Rzepka (Feb, 2, 2022)

Men’s Freshman of the Week 
Marciano Lazzerini, Penn State
Santiago, RM (Chile)

  • Scored a victory in the 100 Breast in collegiate debut
  • Time of 54.55 ranks second in the Big Ten this season and 24th in the country
  • Swam the anchor leg of the victorious 200 Medley Relay team (1:28.51)
  • Earns his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Jake Houck (Jan. 20, 2021)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU

