Penn State’s Victor Baganha Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Victor Baganha, Penn State
So. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Won both the 50 Free (20.00) and 100 Fly (47.64) as the Nittany Lions competed against Navy and Boston College
- 50 Free time ranks 24th in the country and third in the Big Ten this season
- 100 Fly time ranks 28th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten this season
- Also helped the 200 Medley Relay team to a victory (1:28.81)
- Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Penn State Swimmer of the Week: Michael Daly (Oct. 16, 2019)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
So. – Solon, Ohio – Solon
- Won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events against No. 18 Missouri
- Recorded NCAA Zone scores in both diving events
- Earns his second career Diver of the Week award (Feb. 2, 2022)
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Jordan Rzepka (Feb, 2, 2022)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Marciano Lazzerini, Penn State
Santiago, RM (Chile)
- Scored a victory in the 100 Breast in collegiate debut
- Time of 54.55 ranks second in the Big Ten this season and 24th in the country
- Swam the anchor leg of the victorious 200 Medley Relay team (1:28.51)
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Jake Houck (Jan. 20, 2021)
