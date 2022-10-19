Penn State’s Victor Baganha Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Purdue’s Maggie Love Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week Love opened her sophomore season with a pair of victories against Mizzou, topping the field in the women’s 100 breast (1:00.81) and 200 IM (2:00.01).

Olympian and NCAA Champion Diver Tyler Downs Not Listed On Purdue Roster Downs scored half of Purdue’s 86 points from men’s NCAAs last year, and the Boilermakers will likely move out of the top 25 following his departure.