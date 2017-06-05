Siobhan Haughey Nabs New Hong Kong Record In 200 IM

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

While competing on the final day of this year’s Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara, Siobhan Haughey nabbed a new Hong Kong national record in the women’s 200m IM. The 19-year-old, who swims for the University of Michigan collegiately, finished in a time of 2:12.10 to drop under the 2:13 mark for the first time in her young career. Her outing resulted in a silver medal finish in Santa Clara behind Longhorn Aquatics’ Madisyn Cox.

Entering the meet, Haughey’s 200m IM personal best sat at the 2:13.07 she clocked in the semi-finals of the event at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan. There, she finished in 13th place overall, with the splits from that race compared to this weekend’s effort compared below.

Kazan 2015- 28.75/34.48/38.56/31.28 = 2:13.07

Santa Clara 2017 – 28.95/34.40/38.60/30.15 = 2:12.10

The primary speed difference between the 2 performances came in the final 50, where Haughey knocked over a second off of what she closed with in Kazan to finish with the fastest split in Santa Clara. Leader Cox clocked a final 50 of 30.51, for comparison.

The 3-time NCAA All-American and 2017 200y freestyle Big Ten champion was entered in the 200m IM at the 2017 Olympic Games, but wound up not swimming to focus instead solely on her 200m freestyle where she ultimately finished in 13th place.