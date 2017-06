Texas’ Madisyn Cox completed her IM sweep with a victory in the 200 IM tonight. She was neck-and-neck with Siobhan Haughey through the backstroke leg, but really took off on the breaststroke leg. At the finish, Cox touched 1st in 2:11.56, while Haughey made up some ground to take silver in 2:12.10.

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …