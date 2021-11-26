2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Energy Standard – 561.5 points London Roar – 498.5 points LA Current – 415.5 points DC Trident – 289.5 points

Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich Earns Match MVP

Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich won the Match MVP honors in Playoff Match 5, thanks to his two huge jackpot wins, good for 30 points each, in the men’s 50 breaststroke and men’s 100 breaststroke. Shymanovich finished the meet with 83.5 points, 8.5 points more than runner-up Sarah Sjostrom, also of Energy Standard. Siobhan Haughey, another huge jackpot winner in Playoff Match 5, finished 3rd in the MVP standings with 70 points.

Energy Standard finished the competition with 4 swimmers ranked in the top-10 among the Match MVPs. The London Roar placed 4 swimmers in the top-10 as well, while the LA Current put 2 swimmers in the top-10. The DC Trident’s highest-ranked swimmer in the MVP standings was Linnea Mack with 30.3 points, good for 13th in the MVP standing.

Ilya Shymanovich (ENS), 83.5 points Sarah Sjostrom (ENS), 75 points Siobhan Haughey (ENS), 70 points Ryan Murphy (LAC)/Duncan Scott (LON), 60 points — Ingrid Wilm (LAC), 49 points Kira Toussaint (LON)/Sydney Pickrem (LON), 41.5 points — Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS)/Alia Atkinson (LON), 41 points —

Big Jackpots Boost Energy Standard

Entering day 2, the London Roar held a 16-point lead over Energy Standard, a deficit that Energy quickly began to make up. By the conclusion of the men’s 100 IM, Energy Standard and London Roar were tied with 358 points. However, just two events later, following the men’s 100 breaststroke, Energy Standard had taken the lead thanks to a 37-point haul from Ilya Shymanovich and Felipe Lima. Shymanovich, who broke his own World Record in the 100 breaststroke in the effort, jackpotted every swimmer in the field save for Lima, earning himself 30 points. Shymanovich would go on to win Match MVP honors with 83.5 total points.

Shortly after Shymanovich and Lima dominated the men’s 100 breaststroke, Sarah Sjostrom and Maddie Banic crushed the field in the women’s 50 butterfly, placing 1-2 and brining in another 22 points–7 points for Banic’s 2nd-place finish and 15 for Sjostrom’s victory and 3-swimmer jackpot.

Moments later, Siobhan Haughey dove in for the women’s 200 freestyle. Haughey has been chasing Sarah Sjostrom‘s World Record in the 200 SCM freestyle all season and she inched a little closer to it today, lowering her own ISL and Asian Records in the event to a 1:50.65. Haughey, like Shymanovich, earned 30 points for her victory, meaning she stole the points from 6 of the other swimmers in the field. However, unlike the men’s 100 breaststroke, Haughey stole Energy Standard teammate Janja Segel‘s points, with the 7 points awarded to 2nd place going to DC’s Joanna Evans.

In just three races, Energy Standard earned 48 jackpot points: 21 for Shymanovich, 21 for Haughey, and 6 for Sjostrom.

Shymanovich Breaks 100 Breaststroke World Record (Again)

For the second time in two weeks, Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich broke his World Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke, posting a 55.28 to shave 0.04 from the mark he set in Playoffs Match 3. Shymanovich now owns or co-owns 6 of the top-10 fastest performances all-time.

Shymanovich also posted a 55.15 relay split Friday, nearly as quick as the 55.00 he posted on Thursday. The splits rank as the 3rd and 2nd fastest relay splits all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.28 – 2021 ISL Playoffs Match 5 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.32 – 2021 ISL Playoffs Match 3 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.34 – 2020 Belarusian Championships Adam Peaty (GBR), 55.41 – 2020 ISL Final Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.45 – 2021 European Championships Adam Peaty (GBR) / Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.49 – 2020 ISL Semi-Final 1/ 2020 ISL Final – Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 55.61 – 2009 FINA World Cup Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) / Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.63 – 2021 ISL Match 8 / 2021 European Championships –

Haughey Inches Closer to the 200 Freestyle World Record

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey took yet another 0.01 from her Asian and ISL Records in the women’s 200 freestyle, producing a 1:50.65 on Friday, winning the race easily. Haughey was under World Record pace through the 1st 150 meters but could not quite match the pace necessary on the final 50 to better Sarah Sjostrom‘s mark.

Haughey also won the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle in Playoff Match 5, and split a 50.70 on Energy Standard’s women’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, the 9th-fastest 100 freestyle relay split all-time. Haughey now has 19 individual wins in season 3 of ISL competition.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 200 Freestyle (SCM)

DC Trident’s Season Comes to an End

With the culmination of the 5th match of the 2021 ISL Playoffs, the DC Trident’s season has officially come to an end. The DC Trident earned their right to swim in the playoffs following their victory in Match 11, the “play-in” match, in Naples. DC is likely to finish the season ranked in 7th–the Aqua Centurions will likely place 3rd and earn 2 more points in playoffs Match 6 while Iron will likely place 4th in playoffs Match 6, earning just 1 more point for their total.

Energy Standard and the London Roar are locked in to advance to the League Final next weekend, with the LA Current another likely competitor in the season 3 final. The Cali Condors will be there, though there is still a small chance that the Toronto Titans will make it to the final next weekend. However, in order to do so, the Titans will have to defeat the season 2 champions the Cali Condors in playoffs Match 6, which begins Saturday in Eindhoven.

While DC is not going to the final they have shown considerable improvement since season 2. In Naples, the Trident claimed their first-ever match victory in Match 11. Furthermore, the Trident saw numerous swimmers level up their game this season–consider Mark Nikolaev, Leah Neale, Joanna Evans, Zach Harting, Aleksandr Shchegolev, and Camden Murphy.