See 3314 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Anderson University, a NCAA Division III institution and a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is accepting applications for a full-time head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Vacaville Swim Club is looking for a Full Time Age Group Coach to work in collaborative with the VSC Head Coach.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Baldwin Swim Club (BSC) is a USA Swim Team located at the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. We roster 180 competitive swimmers ages 5 -18. We are currently seeking a FULL and/or PART TIME Age Group Coach. Candidates should have 1+ years of experience, be a well-organized, team-oriented age group coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique.

HEAD COACH CHESEA PIERS AQUATIC CLUB

Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club (CPAC) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Team Coach. CPAC is a nationally recognized club with 300 USA Swimming registered swimmers training and competing under the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club banner

HEAD SWIM COACH

Farmington Country Club presents an exciting opportunity for you to join our Aquatics team as the Head Swim Coach! The Head Swim Coach will be responsible for developing and promoting a competitive and enjoyable swim program, while ensuring a safe and clean swimming environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (FULL-TIME)

This is an exciting opportunity for the right individual to join the Fitness and Aquatics team as our Aquatics Coordinator. The Aquatics Coordinator will provide strong and thoughtful leadership to the Club’s aquatics program, and will ensure a quality experience for both members and staff. This is a full-time, yearly position (off-season and pool in-season), and is an excellent opportunity to develop skills and experience to further a career-minded individual.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers. This is a full-time, non-exempt, position with a comprehensive benefits package that includes generous paid time off, paid holidays, employer-funded retirement plan after 2 years, and employer-paid health insurance for the employee.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Carmel Swim Club operates a 50 meter indoor pool at Carmel High School and trains at select outdoor facilities during the summer months. Carmel, which is located in Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis, is one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing and progressive communities with excellent schools.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SEEKING VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Alabama is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach Position.

ASSISTANT COACH

Seacoast Swimming Association (Dover, NH) is seeking a part-time assistant coach. Based on prior coaching experience and level of commitment desired, this person will help conduct practices for Pre-team, Age Group, Juniors, and/or Seniors. Under the direction of the head coaches, assistant coaches are responsible for coaching on deck for practices and at meets.

HEAD OF SWIM CENTRE

Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre, Bangalore is on a mission to develop world class swimming champions and nurture healthy communities. NAC brings together three aspects necessary to deliver on its promise: Swimming pools and fitness centres in one location for the various stages of a swimmer’s growth and development; A holistic curriculum that focuses on the foundation of swimming; a passionate management and team of trainers who are certified from internationally recognised programs.

SWIMSWAM CONTRIBUTOR – HOURLY PAY

SwimSwam is looking for a contractor, working on an hourly rate, to join our staff.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Iowa City Eels has an excellent opportunity for a Head Coach! The ideal candidate will continue to guide and grow a year-round age group aquatics program as well as promote positive enthusiasm around the sport of swimming for all levels of development.

HEAD SWIM COACH – ROSE BOWL AQUATICS CENTER

The RBAC Swim Team (aka Rose Bowl Aquatics) is a nationally competitive team that trains over 600 swimmers year-round from the developmental level to elite athletes across over 50 weekly practices. The Head Coach will lead the team to continued competitive excellence and is supported by an experienced and dedicated staff of 15-20 coaches and a business manager who work daily to nurture competitive swimmers’ potential across all ages and performance levels.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH (PALO ALTO, CA)

We are the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

BUSINESS MANAGER

TWST is seeking applicants for a Business Manager position. This is a new position and is responsible for the organization’s overall achievement of its mission and financial objectives through its day-to-day operations. The position will help manage and direct the dry-side operations of the team, and administer the policies and overall operations of the organization as established by the TWST Board of Directors.

LEAD COACHING POSITIONS FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Waterloo Swimming (WLOO) is a coach owned USA Swim Team. We take a technique a first approach to swim practices. Our motto is Attendance + Effort = Success. While achieving efficient swim strokes, we develop the swimmers aerobic and speed capacity. All of our coaches are top notch professionals engaged with their athletes and parents ensuring each swimmer has the chance to succeed.

HEAD COACH – DAVIS AQUATIC MASTERS

The Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) is committed to finding a coach who can carry on the great tradition and mission of our nearly 50 yr-old club, having been recognized in the past as USMS Club of the Year (2011), USMS Coach of the Year (1990, 2012), Long Distance National Championship (2019), USMS Newsletter of the Year (1997), and PacMasters Distinguished Service Award (2001), all confirming our long history of excellent coaches and dedicated swimmers.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Coast Guard Blue Dolphins is a non-profit, board-run, year-round competitive swim team located in communities on the Virginia Peninsula (Newport News, Yorktown, Hampton, and Williamsburg) with over 400 members.

LEAD SENIOR COACH

Coast Guard Blue Dolphins is a non-profit, board-run, year-round competitive swim team located in communities on the Virginia Peninsula (Newport News, Yorktown, Hampton, and Williamsburg) with over 400 members.

MISSION VIEJO NADADORES – SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

The Swim School offers a fun and safe water environment for infants to adults to learn how to swim. Programming includes infant, lessons, pre-competitive team and adult learn-to-swim. The Swim School Director will direct all oversight of Swim School Operations with an eye to growth through new opportunities.

SHARKS SWIM CLUB, INC. ASSISTANT COACHING POSITION – FRIENDSWOOD, TX.(SW HOUSTON)

Sharks Swim Club 200+ members, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic age group coach to help our team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment.

SWIM LESSON COORDINATOR

San Benito Aquatics is seeking an enthusiastic and organized Swim Lesson Coordinator to oversee the swim lessons program and manage all instructors. This position will ensure all lessons are executed safely and within the established curriculum. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing a quality swim lesson program that serves the community to a high standard.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – THE WOODLANDS SWIM TEAM

The Head Age Group Coach will serve as the leader of the TWST Age Group development and training program, coaching certain training groups within the program, managing, and leading the Age Group coaching staff, and serving as a team representative for interface with the members, community, and other teams within the swimming community.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

New Albany Country Club provides unparalleled recreational and social amenities with an unsurpassed commitment to service in an exclusive and fun environment.

CANYONS AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH

Are you a terrible communicator? Hate engaging with parents? Only want to coach the elite swimmers? If this is you, no need to apply.

SWIM SCHOOL MANAGER, SALARY $50,000 USD PER YEAR

The Nitro Swim School in Bee Cave, TX (southwest suburb of Austin) is looking for the right person to be its Swim School Manager.

AQUATICS RECREATION LEADER

This position is responsible for assisting and providing support to the Recreation Coordinator and Leader by administering and implementing aquatic operations related to staffing, lifeguard techniques, facility usage and rules, chemical testing, aquatics programming, and interfaces directly with patrons to answer questions about all aquatic operations and address patron concerns.

GENERAL MANAGER

The primary objective of the General Manager is to oversee and manage the day-to-day operations of the Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club. The GM is responsible for ensuring that business operations are efficient and effective, that assets are properly deployed, and that goods and services are efficiently distributed.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Elizabeth Forward Swim Club is a competitive swim team for swimmers ages 5-18, that competes in dual meets and USA Swimming/AMS meets. The Assistant Head Coach will support the Head Coach by assisting with the direction of practices, meets and club events. All potential candidates must enjoy working with children, as their primary focus will be instruction of beginner and intermediate level swimmers.

LIFEGUARD

Warns swimmers of improper activities or danger and enforces pool regulations and water safety policies. Administers first aid in the event of injury, rescues swimmers in distress or danger of drowning, and administers CPR and/or artificial respiration, if necessary.

FLORENCE SC – PART TIME HEAD COACH/SENIOR GROUP

Our swim club is located in Florence SC. The club has been established for 50 years. We have a variety of swimmers ranging from beginners to advanced competitive swimming.

RICE AQUATICS – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACHES AND PART TIME AGE GROUP COACHES

RICE is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time coaches to work as lead or assistant coaches. RICE Aquatics trains at the GIBBS Recreation Center located on the RICE University campus in West University. RICE is the only program in Houston that offers programs to Pre-Competitive, Competitive Age Group/Senior, Collegiate, and Masters swimming.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Primary responsibilities include maintaining 3 pools, managing aquatics staff, and executing special events while upholding Health Department regulations and Club rules. The successful individual must have experience lifeguarding and working with swim teams. The candidate must have excellent organizational skills and strong communication skills. Additional key responsibilities include monitoring the budget, scheduling all aquatics staff, marketing for pool programs & events, and billing.

Lifeguard

The Country Club of Charleston is hiring for summer lifeguard staff (May – Labor Day). Lifeguarding is one of the most important positions at the club, as our guards are vital to ensuring the safety of our members, guests and their families. The Country Club of Charleston lifeguards are trained to respond to emergencies and ensure all guests enjoy a safe and fun environment. Come join our team and enjoy the southern hospitality in historic Charleston, SC!

Diving Coach for Northern Michigan University

Northern Michigan University is seeking applicants for a part-time diving coach to assist in developing, promoting and supervising all facets of the university’s diving program. Our facility has a separate diving pool, 2 1-M boards, 1 3-M board, a 5-M platform, trampoline on deck with a spotting belt, a 1-M dry board on deck and a wet belt over a 1-M board. We also have a dedicated strength coach who works with our divers outside of the pool with diving specific training.

Head USAS Age Group Coach

Central Bucks Swim Team is looking for a head age group coach for our USA Swimming Team (CBST-USAS) . The individual in this position will also have coaching responsibilities related to our dual meet team (CBST-SAL) which competes in a local league. In addition to on-deck coaching, the position includes administrative duties and coaching at meets on some weekends. Knowledge of Colorado Timing System, Meet Manager software, and the Team Unify platform is a plus. Must be (or be willing to become) a certified USAS coach (includes background check, trainings, lifesaving/CPR, etc.). We are looking for an enthusiastic individual willing to fit into the CBST system while bringing their own ideas to the program.

Senior Category Manager, SwimOutlet.com

SwimOutlet is the largest online specialty store for aquatics in the United States and has the largest selection for swimming, fashion swim, beach and surf. We have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Planning Analyst, SwimOutlet.com

SwimOutlet is the largest online specialty store for aquatics in the United States and has the largest selection for swimming, fashion swim, beach and surf. We have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Head Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swim

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for coordinating and implementing all aspects of the ongoing recruitment of student-athletes to participate in the sport of swim at Life University. The coach is also responsible for all aspects that relate to the swim program and the ongoing retention, development, and graduation of the student-athlete.

Blairwood Swim America Instructor/Coach

Blairwood Swim America offers the best opportunity to teach swim lessons and coach developing swimmers. We have 3 pools including a 9 lane 50 M, 8 lane 25 yard, and 6 lane 25 M. We are located in Louisville, KY and also house a USA program, Triton Swimming.

B.R. Ryall YMCA Swim Team – Associate Head Coach

Under the supervision of the Director of Competitive Aquatics/Head Coach, the Associate Head Coach will provide leadership, instruction and motivation to all swim team participants in a safe and positive environment. This position is responsible for assisting with the administration of the total operations of the swim team including program planning and daily management; age-group and senior-level athlete development; oversight and development of assistant coaches; composition of daily, seasonal and annual training programs; and the promotion of both competitive swimming and the Y.

Lakeside Aquatic Club Seeks Senior Assistant Coach – Keller Location, Texas Site

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the expertise to direct and lead our highest level 13–14-year-olds and other senior level swimmers at our Keller Location, TX site. We are seeking a dedicated coach to develop a quality Senior program. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Assistant Coach

The Calvert Aquatics Club (CAC), a member of USA and Maryland Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Coach for multiple groups within CAC. This is a full-time, salaried position.

Lakeside Aquatic Club Seeks Senior Assistant Coach Flower Mound, Texas Site

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the expertise to direct and lead our highest level 13–14-year-olds and other senior level swimmers at our Flower Mound, TX site. We are seeking a dedicated coach to develop a quality Senior program. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

SINGAPORE SWIMMING NATIONAL TRAINING CENTRE HEAD COACH

The NTC head coach will report to the National Head Coach and Technical Director of Swimming, and support them in the successful operation of the high-performance swimming program at the national training centre, which includes planning and implementation of practice sets on the pool deck, working with sports scientists to enhance performance, preparation for competitions and additional duties as assigned.

ENTHUSIASTIC TEAM MEMBER

Enthusiastic Team Members Wanted! Goldfish Swim School – Lake Ridge, VA

HEAD SWIM COACH

Dakota Riptide is a USA Swimming Club that operates out of two short course pools and two long course pools in the Mitchell and Huron communities. The program offers a supportive atmosphere that emphasizes sound stroke technique, wet and dryland training, and competitive opportunities at every level.

WILTON YMCA WAHOOS ASSISTANT COACH

The Wilton YMCA Wahoos is seeking an experienced, dynamic, and positive individual for the position of Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as an Assistant Coach for the Pre-Team, Super Bronze, Super Squad and Age Group practice squads, as well as performing some administrative duties and conducting in water swim lesson instruction three days a week

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Reporting to the Aquatics Center Director, is responsible for the promotion and teaching of community and college-credit water aerobics and paddle boarding classes, operation and management of the swim lesson program, the training, scheduling, and supervision of all aquatic center student/temporary/part time staff, and the management of all associated aquatic center budgets and programming.

FULL TIME COACH

ATOM is a highly competitive club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Our vision is to create an environment where champions are inevitable. We believe that every swimmer brings value to our team. Our core values of Family, Intensity, Respect, and Empathy guide our daily practice as we strive to continue to be competitive on the local, state, sectional, and national levels.

