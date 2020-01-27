See 2239 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2639 Swim Jobs.

HEAD COACH – GRAYLYN GATORS

Graylyn Crest Swim Club (GCSC) is a private club located in Wilmington, DE. GCSC has been a haven for summer swimming and a source of fun and relaxation for generations of families. GSCS offers various aquatics programs including a swim team and swim lessons. The GCSC family is looking for a Head Swim Coach to lead our competitive swim club, the Gators, for many summers to come!

HEAD COACH – INDIANA SWIM CLUB – BLOOMINGTON, IN

ISC is seeking an experienced, energetic and competitive head coach to join our dynamic team. The individual will be responsible for the club development from beginner to elite levels, club administration, oversight of training plans and staffing, and providing a long-term strategic direction. This is a full-time, year-round salaried position.

SWIMMING COACH

We are looking for a trained swimming coach for a period of 1-2 months for private tutoring of a 12 year old athlete.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Primary responsibilities include maintaining 3 pools, managing aquatics staff and executing special events while upholding Health Department regulations and Club rules. The successful individual must have experience life guarding and working with swim teams. Candidate must have excellent organizational skills and strong communication skills. Additional key responsibilities include monitoring budget, scheduling all aquatics staff, marketing for pool programs & events, and billing.

SUMMER HEAD SWIM COACH

The Forest Hollow Gators Swim Team is looking to fill the position of Head Swim Coach for the 2020 summer swim season. We are looking for an experienced coach to help strengthen and grow our team. We would like someone with previous swim experience, previous coaching experience, a great attitude, strong stroke development and technical skills, team spirit and enthusiasm.

HEAD COACH POSITION AT CONCORD COUNTRY CLUB IN WEST CHESTER, PA

Concord Country Club in West Chester, PA is currently accepting applications for head and assistant coaching positions for the 2020 summer swim season.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME SWIMMING COACH, SAN DIEGO LOCATION

The Race Club is seeking an ambitious, full-time swimming coach for its San Diego location. The focus of our coaching is on swimming technique for camps, private instruction and on-line coaching, using a science-based and technology approach. Must be capable of performing multiple functions, including computer skills, analysis, social media, and leadership.

HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Athletic Department at Cal Poly is seeking a Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Programs. The Athletic Department sponsors 21 sports at the Division I NCAA level. All sports compete in the Big West Conference except Football (Big Sky Conference), Wrestling and Men’s Swimming (PAC-12) and Women’s Swimming (MPSF). Cal Poly Athletics is committed to providing a broad based, high quality, competitive, NCAA Division I athletic program that affords student-athletes opportunities to take advantage of Cal Poly’s unique “learn by doing” philosophy.

SWIM LESSON COORDINATOR – ADMIN/INSTRUCTOR

We are looking for a personable and enthusiastic individual to join our growing company. This position will mainly be administrative and focus on customer relations and scheduling our swim lesson program. This position will also handle various other administrative tasks as needed. Ideally, we would also like the person working in this role to also teach swim lessons and/or lifeguard/CPR classes as needed.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR

We are looking for a dedicated Program Director to be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all aspects of our LAPS Program activities. These responsibilities include developing and managing the program’s budget, assist with hiring staff, managing the day to day operations of the program, promoting LAPS activities and events, and tracking the program’s progress. The LAPS Program Director will also liaise with the Stingrays coaching staff.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – YANKEE CLIPPERS SWIM TEAM – SPRINGFIELD MA

The Yankee Clippers Swim Team is looking for multiple assistant coaches to assist at practice, and potentially at swim meets. Weekly commitment based off applicants availability. Ideally this would be for 3-4 days per week, however this can be adjusted due to circumstance and experience.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Huntington Crescent Club, located in Western Suffolk County, is a family oriented, privately owned country club with an 18-hole premiere golf course & 16 tennis courts. Our spectacular heated pool facility also features poolside & patio dining. This season will be especially exciting as we will be operating out of our brand new clubhouse !

AGE GROUP COACH — NOVAQUATICS

Novaquatics is a year-round swim club located in Orange County, CA serving over 1,000 athletes. We are currently looking for a coach to lead groups consisting of swimmers ages 9-12.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – PEDDIE SCHOOL

The Peddie Aquatic Center at The Peddie School seeks an Aquatics Director. The Peddie Aquatic Center provides optimal training conditions for the school’s competitive swimmers and offers a variety of programs for the local community.

LEARN TO SWIM PROGRAM MANAGER

Duties include Plan the learn to swim scheme of work, Structure the lessons which will be delivered by all coaches, Ensure our LTS coaches are adhering to the developed scheme of work, Report on the progression of all children in the program.

PR & MARKETING INTERNSHIP W/CHAMPION’S MOJO PODCAST

Champion’s Mojo Podcast is seeking a team player to fill an unpaid position for a 6-8 month internship in PR & Marketing. The ideal person/intern will work approximately 10 hours per week (part-time) from home in exchange for gaining experience in Sports Journalism, PR and Marketing–and having some fun working with some of the greatest champions in our sport and beyond. Intern will help with various aspects of our elite Swimming Podcast.

YARROW FAMILY YMCA (HEAD COACH)

Provides direct leadership, coaching, encouragement, and motivation to YMCA swim team coaches and members. Collaborates with coaches and volunteers of other swim teams to establish league rules and coordinate swim competition events. Relates to members, parents, other coaches, and YMCA staff in a positive and professional manner at all times.

WATERFRONT DIRECTOR FOR SUMMER CAMP IN MAINE

Skylemar, located in southern Maine, offers top-notch instruction and enjoyment in aquatics and land sports for 200 boys, ages 7-17. The setting is spectacular and well maintained, with 200 acres of fields and forest, and best of all, Trickey Pond.

AQUATICS/WELLNESS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics/Wellness Director is responsible for developing, implementation, administration and supervision of the Historic Cleveland Ave YMCA aquatics and wellness programs. This position will also oversee the Kershaw YMCA pool and summer camp aquatic programs and staff. Will directly supervise all employees in the Aquatic/Wellness Departments to include Safety around Water program.

HEAD COACH – HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE TEAM

This position is for the Head Coach of the Snohomish High School Girls Swim and Dive Team. The Head Coach will be responsible for the Varsity Swimmers. Several of the student-athletes already have futures cuts. Head Coach will be tasked with helping the team achieve their district and state meet goals.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

We are looking for a responsible and engaged leader who is excited to develop and manage our Aquatics team and programs. You thrive on serving children and families, are a certified lifeguard, display positive communication skills and can manage a dynamic team. You will ensure that day to day operations run smoothly and that members and program participants have an exceptional experience. Additionally, you will ensure compliance with health and safety laws. This position reports to the General Manager.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME SWIMMING COACH, SAN DIEGO LOCATION

The Race Club is seeking an ambitious, full-time swimming coach for its San Diego location. The focus of our coaching is on swimming technique for camps, private instruction and on-line coaching, using a science-based and technology approach. Must be capable of performing multiple functions, including computer skills, analysis, social media, and leadership.

FULL TIME MOBILE SWIMMING TEACHER ON GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Swim School is a small busy mobile swim school teaching swimming classes to babies up to adults for over 13+ yrs in sunny Grand Cayman Islands.

AQUATICS DECK SUPERVISOR (FLUSHING YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

Our head coach, with the aid of the parents and a solid coaching staff, will be responsible for the entire competitive swimming program including operations, administration, growth, and success.

LIFEGUARD (LTS PROGRAM) SUPERVISOR

The Lifeguard (LTS Program) Supervisor position will be responsible for supervising and scheduling activities for recreation therapy pool, professional development of staff, supervising all pool lifeguards, exercise and swim instructor staff; verify if certain certifications are current and scheduling routine skill trainings for staff.

ADJUNCT FACULTY – HEAD WOMENS WATER POLO

Ohlone College seeks to employ faculty members who have a passion for teaching and learning and a strong commitment to the missions and ideals of the community college. We are looking for excellent teachers who are student-oriented in their approach and dedicated to student success.

MSA SWIM – AGE GROUP COACH – CHARLOTTE NC

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information can be found at msaswim.com

HEAD SWIM COACH/ DIRECTOR OF HURRICANES

The Andover/North Anover YMCA is looking for a Head Swim Coach for their competitive swim team. The team averages about 180 swimmers and has swimmers of all levels. The team is a USA swim team, attends local and national level meets. We a looking for a dynamic individual who is ready for a role at the Y!

YMCA OF GREATER MONTGOMERY SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery Barracudas has been the premier swim team in the River Region since 1978. We provide youth the opportunity to participate in a year-round competitive USA/YMCA Swimming sports team that is dedicated to building athletes who are committed, have strong character and show great attitude. These are the same characteristics we seek in our Head Coach position.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH AACHEN GERMANY

As a swimming club ASV06 we would like to offer our active members competitive sport. It is important for us that we can lead swimmers to competitive sports and their personal top performances. Traditionally we attach great importance to a functioning team structure, therefore the annual DMS (German Team Championships, or league swimming) belong also to our highlights in the competition year.

PERFORMANCE COACH – DRYLAND SPECIALIST

RITTER Sports Performance helps swimmers go faster and coaches get better, worldwide. Through our programs for strength and dryland training along with coaching educational resources, RITTER is ready to help swimmers and coaches go to the next level. Are you?

HEAD SITE – MASTERS SWIM COACH, DFW AREA, TX

The O2 (http://www.o2performanceaquatics.com), serving three locations in the Dallas Forth Worth area, is a non-profit, 501c organization that provides high-quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the LISD Aquatics Center East at The Colony & LISD Westside Aquatics Centers at Lewisville and North Lake College Aquatic Center on the campus of North Lake College Irving TX,

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Age Group Coach Swimming (reports to Head Coach). Interested in developing your coaching skills? Want to work with kids? Come work for a non-profit swim team in Arcadia!

RIVERSIDE SWIM CLUB SUMMER HEAD COACH

RSC Barracudas Swim Team is a summer recreational swim team with a long history of success. We have approximately 150 swimmers ranging in age from 5-18 years old. The season kicks off with tryouts at the end of May and practices the first week of June. We conclude with the Conference Swim Meet and Team Banquet the third weekend in July.

AGE GROUP COACHES

Sailfish Aquatics is seeking both full and part-time coaches to work with all ages and abilities. The ideal candidates are energetic, knowledgeable, passionate about swimming, and able to communicate with parents, coaches and athletes. Sailfish Aquatics practices at three locations in Concord, Huntersville, and Albemarle NC with approximately 500 swimmers.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group. Entering Waterloo Swimming you will be going through our Rotation Program…learning our swim lessons business, leading programs, assisting Lead Coaches and becoming a Lead Coach.

SUMMER LEAGUE SWIM COACH NEEDED IN MONTANA

The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) is a member of the Montana State Swim Federation. This is a summer league of approximately 9 weeks starting the last weekend of May/early June through the first weekend of August. The Montana Swim Federation state meet is the final event of the season and scheduled for August 1 and 2, 2020.

ARGO VOICE OVER ANALYST

Looking for swim coaches and/or post-collegiate swimmers to perform voiceover analysis of underwater swim videos for training purposes. We will train you using Hudl Technique and the script we have developed. Our team works from home, making an average of $25 per hour. There are no limits to how many hours you may work. Quality is paramount.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – NORTHEAST / POTOMAC VALLEY

Arena is currently hiring a Team Marketing Liaison position in the Northeast / Potomac Valley territory. This position is responsible for managing arena’s team relationships and assisting in the management of arena’s sports marketing activities in the region.

HEAD AQUATICS

Rugby School Thailand is blessed with a campus and sports facilities that are second to none. The School’s ambitious aim is to become the top sports school in Asia. By this we mean that we will provide top level coaching for all pupils – from young beginners, to those who are capable of competing at national level.

ENROLLMENT COACH AND HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Enrollment Coach is responsible for a caseload of prospective students, applicants and newly admitted students. They will serve as the primary point of contact for students within their assigned territories. Position includes all responsibilities associated with coaching men’s and women’s swimming at the collegiate level including recruitment, training, academic support and instilling sportsmanship. Bachelor’s Degree in related area required; Master’s Degree preferred.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH NEEDED IMMEDIATELY

Competitive Swimming Experience and Coaching Experience Preferred

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH AT BURLINGAME AQUATIC CLUB

Under the supervision of the Head Coach (HC), the Lead Age Group Coach (LAGC) is responsible for developing, organizing, and implementing a high quality training and education program to meet the needs of the assigned groups of the BAC Age Group Swim Team. Our goal is for our team to grow in quantity and quality as a competitive swim team within the Zone 1 North of Pacific Swimming and USA Swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH PART TIME

The assistant coach will lead our athletes during practices and meets, instructing and inspiring our swimmers in a fun and positive environment. Three to five evening shifts per week are required, which may range from one to three hours depending on the age group; there will also be regularly scheduled weekend meets that range from 8 to 12 hours each. Hours can be discussed based on groups that this position may coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – ALPHA AQUATICS

Alpha Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 200+ athletes located in the El Segundo and Westchester areas of Los Angeles. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National and Sr National levels.

ASSISTANT WATER POLO COACHES: 1 GIRLS STAFF, 1 BOYS STAFF

Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois is in need of 2 full-time, Assistant Water Polo Coaches for the upcoming 2020 Spring Season. We need 1 for our Boys Staff and 1 for our Girls Staff.

LIFEGUARD (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

MMAC HEAD COACH

Supervise and facilitate the McHenry Marlins Aquatics Swim Team for youth ages 6 – 18 years old. Nurture the development and swim mechanics in participants while providing a safe and controlled environment. Head coach is to be a liaison between the participants and program department in conveying information or program changes. Head coach is to develop training plans, supervise a swim group, and be present for all meets.

SWIM.COM SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Are you passionate about swimming and living an active lifestyle? Swim.com is looking for a creative and passionate Marketing Manager to join the Swim.com team. If combining your passion for swimming and digital marketing sounds like your ideal position then keep reading!

PART TIME SWIM COACH

Eagle Swimming Association is seeking people who are passionate about the sport to join our staff as part-time coaches. Coaching Hours would include M – F 3:45 – 6:30 and/or 6:30 – 8:15 pm and some weekends with swim meets. We run practices out of Summer Creek High School and Atascocita High School both High Schools have 8 x 25 pools.

CINCINNATI AQUATIC CLUB CINCINNATI OHIO ASSISTANT COACHING POSITON

We are looking for an A-1 Group assistant Coach who would work primarily with 6-9 year old swimmers. 3 days per week approximately 1 ½ hours and cover a few one day meets as well. Two of the practice are in the evenings on Tuesday and Thursday and a mid-day Saturday. Group communication skills will be needed. Previous coaching /swimming experience required.

HEAD SWIM COACH, CITY OF PACIFICA

The Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department within the City of Pacifica works closely with the community providing programming to youth, seniors and all citizens. We strive to foster a collaborative atmosphere among staff while providing high quality programs, activities and events to the community and neighborhoods. We take pride in offering excellent community service while remaining adaptable and responsive to our residents’ needs and expectations.

EVENTS MANAGER

Privately funded through community support and donations, TAC is open to the public and welcomes all aquatic-based activities, both their participants and their aquatic owners and operators to use the state-of-the-art facility to bring health, safety, competition offerings to the citizenry of Wake County.

ASSISTANT COACH – FOOTHILLS SWIM TEAM

Assistant Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a 2 highly motivated and committed coaches to fill the role of Assistant Coach to begin immediately. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH AND AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a full-time swim coach and Aquatics Supervisor to be the primary coach for our Tidal Waves, Bronze, and Senior group programs. The Tidal Waves and Bronze groups are the base of our program, and it is a great opportunity to instruct new swimmers and to get them engaged in the sport. The Senior group is our second-highest level group and is full of high school swimmers looking to improve. The Head Age Group coach will also assist in tasks in the Aquatics Department, as well as oversee the Summer Pool Club.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $60, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 104,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 678,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 321,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.