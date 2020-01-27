Keiser Women Maintain Top Spot In NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Poll

Courtesy: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the latest women’s swimming and diving Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- The Seahawks have maintained a spot in the Top 5 for the last two seasons and for the fourth time this season, Keiser (Fla.) has claimed the No. 1 spot.
- SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 45 total appearances since the team’s first appearance in 2009.
- There have been five programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1-ranking for an entire season: SCAD Savannah (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19) and former members Oklahoma Baptist (2014-15), Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2009-10, 2011-12), California Baptist (2005-06) and Simon Fraser (B.C.) (2002-03, 2003-04). SCAD Savannah, Fresno Pacific and Simon Fraser are the only teams have a No. 1 rank for two different seasons.
- SCAD Savannah has received the most No. 1-rankings in NAIA women’s swimming & diving history with 25.
Poll Methodology
- Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.
- The postseason poll is determined by the final places of the teams at the national championship.
- The Committee will consist of seven current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking. To view the top times, CLICK HERE
2019-20 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL
|PTS
|1st PLACE VOTES
|1
|1
|Keiser
|67
|4
|2
|2
|SCAD
|66
|3
|3
|3
|Cumberland
|56
|4
|4
|Olivet Nazarene
|49
|5
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|40
|6
|6
|Life
|29
|7
|8
|Loyola (LA)
|23
|8
|7
|Lindsey Wilson
|22
|9
|9
|Brenau
|15
|10
|RV
|College of Idaho
|5
|10
|St. Ambrose
|5
|10
|Asbury
|5
Receiving Votes: Milligan (Tenn.), Thomas (Ga.)
Leave a Reply