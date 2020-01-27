Keiser Leads Latest NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Poll

Courtesy: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) claims the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the men’s swimming and diving Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Keiser lands its 16th No. 1 rank
- There is one new team in the poll this week as College of Idaho lands at No. 10
- SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 43 total appearances. All of those appearances have been in the top five.
- There are five programs that have maintained the No. 1-ranking for an entire season. Keiser (Fla.) is the only current member to record a No. 1-rank for an entire season (2017-18, 2018-19). The former members that accomplished this were Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in the 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.
Poll Methodology
- Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.
- The postseason poll is determined by the final places of the teams at the national championship.
- The Committee will consist of seven current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking. To view the top times, CLICK HERE
2019-20 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL
|PTS
|1st PLACE VOTES
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.)
|67
|4
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|66
|3
|3
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|56
|4
|4
|Loyola (La.)
|41
|5
|7
|Lindsey Wilson (La.)
|37
|5
|6
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|37
|7
|4
|Midland (Neb.)
|33
|8
|8
|Asbury (Ky.)
|22
|9
|9
|College of Idaho
|13
|10
|10
|West Virginia Tech
|7
Receiving Votes: Union (Ky.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Morningside (Iowa), Milligan (Tenn.)
Leave a Reply