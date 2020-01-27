Keiser Leads Latest NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Poll

2019 NAIA Champions SCAD Add Trinity Schmidt to Class of 2024 Roster Pennsylvania District 1 champion Trinity Schmidt has announced her decision to swim at the Savannah College of Art and Design beginning in the fall of 2020.

Martin Methodist Will Add Men’s & Women’s NAIA Swimming in 2020 Martin Methodist College in Tennessee has announced the addition of a men’s & women’s varsity swimming program in the fall of 2020.