See 1534 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2224 Swim Jobs.

AGE GROUP COACH

In our first 48 months, 757swim has been awarded a USA Swimming Bronze Medal and 11 state Team Championships. We are thriving and we are looking for energetic, momentum-building coaches to jump into the mix and help author our future path. We are looking for coaches with hustle and a bias towards collaboration. Swim coaching is intense and we strive to work stronger, not longer. As such, we intend to evolve into a coaching team with two days off a week and a rolling day off after weekend meets.

AQUAKIDS SWIM TEAM SEEKS HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 75 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors and Junior Nationals.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

In our first 48 months, 757swim has been awarded a USA Swimming Bronze Medal and 11 state Team Championships. We are thriving and we are looking for energetic, momentum-building coaches to jump into the mix and help author our future path. We are looking for coaches with hustle and a bias towards collaboration. Swim coaching is intense and we strive to work stronger, not longer. As such, we intend to evolve into a coaching team with two days off a week and a rolling day off after weekend meets.

UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS TECHNICIAN

The anonymous, carefully vetted, Argo voice-over team of accomplished NCAA and high-level age group coaches just keeps growing. Each week we have different openings. This week’s open slots call for 3 new female coach-candidates. If after watching these videos, you think you have what it takes to do the work, shoot us an email with your resume.

DIVING COACH

Recruit, coach, train, and monitor academic status of divers

ARETE SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR 6/23-27

The ARETE Swim Camp begins it’s twenty-second year, under the leadership of three-time USA National Team Coach, former ASCA President and author Coach Chuck Warner. We are in need of one more coach/counselor that can work overnight (Sunday June 23-Thursday 27) or only for the day (Monday June 24-Thursday June 27 9:45-4). The compensation will vary based upon your choice of which you would like to work.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Swimming and Diving began its inaugural season in the fall of 2016-17. Now the programs are nationally ranked (men 8th at 2019 NCAA Championships) and in the top 3-4 in the powerhouse GLVC standings. The beautiful McKendree Metro Rec Plex opened in January of 2017 and houses an aquatics center for swimming and diving and water polo, and two sheets of ice for hockey. The main pool contains a 10 lane all deep water competition pool, two one-meter boards, two three-meter boards, and a five-meter platform.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S SWIMMING

Brown University invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach, Men’s Swimming. This position assists the Head Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach in all phases (coaching, recruiting and administrative duties). This includes recruiting, video analysis, coaching, and administrative duties such as maintaining logs and other compliance information. Supervise and manage the day-to-day operations of the teams, including teaching, coaching and fundraising activities; provide support for the vision and strategies of the head coach. Assistant coach will be responsible for maintaining professional conduct, positive sportsmanship and acting as a role model for the student-athletes. This is a 10-month position (July-April).

FULL TIME COACH

The Etobicoke Swim Club has produced many National, International and Olympic swimmers and has been Provincial and National Champion many times over. Today we have over 270 swimmers competing for Etobicoke, from the novice level all the way to National Team members. Our club motto is “Committed to Excellence” and our swimmers, coaches and parents work hard on a daily basis to continue this tradition of excellence. We are extremely proud of our swimmers and their successes; however, as parents, we are equally proud of the outstanding citizens that our children have become for the community.

FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH

Machine Aquatics is a coach-owned club in the Metropolitan, DC area. Our team is an USA Swimming Silver & Bronze Medal Swim Club since 2009 and home to 600+ competitive age group swimmers and 100+ Stroke School swimmers, ages 5-20+ with a number of current USA Swimming National & Olympic Trial qualifiers. The team trains in multiple locations in Fairfax County, Virginia and Price George’s County, MD both in private clubs and public recreational facilities.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is searching for a new assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming. This position will report to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, and will assist the head coach in all aspects of running a successful program. Job duties will include assisting the head coach with design and implementation of swim workouts, technical instruction of swimmers, and coaching at swim meets. Duties will also include recruiting qualified student-athletes from an assigned region. Other administrative duties will be assigned by the head coach. All duties are to be performed with the well-being of student-athletes as a focus, and in compliance with all University of Utah, Pac-12 Conference, and NCAA rules and regulations.

GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERN – FINIS, INC.

This position will be based at our headquarters in Livermore, California, and will report to the Creative Manager. He or she will focus on the print space, delivering strong print design visuals, as well as assisting other Creative Team members on other projects and creative processes. This role will include working closely with Sales & Marketing to execute concepts that will optimize the FINIS brand presence and achieve the FINIS mission, vision, and values around the world.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR ALAMO AREA AQUATIC ASSOCIATION-SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Assists the Director of Aquatics in organizing and managing all aspects of the aquatic programs offered by the North East Independent School District (NEISD). Serves as the Head Coach for the North East Aquatic Team (NEAT)/USA Swimming Club-Alamo Area Aquatic Association (AAAA).

TEMPORARY ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & AQUATICS- WIDENER UNIVERSITY

Widener University is currently seeking a highly qualified Associate Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Aquatics who will be responsible for all aspects of the program, including operations and care for the Schwartz Natatorium, under the direct supervision of the Director of Athletics. This position is a temporary position from July 2019- March 2020.

DIVING COACH – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs. Assist with recruitment and contact of prospective student-athletes, maintain knowledge of NAIA rules and promote and maintain positive public relations. Among the highest priorities must be the academic progress of student-athletes toward graduation.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Vacationland Swim Club in Sandusky, Ohio is seeking an Age Group swim coach. Our team is a year-round competitive USA swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. For more information or to send a resume, please contact Jody Brown at the email below.

AGE GROUP COACH MARBLEHEAD, MA.

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a fast growing year-round team with over 100+ swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. We compete in both USA swimming and in dual meets throughout the year. These past few season we had multiple top ten swimmers and the team’s first zone qualifier.

NC STATE UNIVERSITY – DESIGN BUILD OUTDOOR AQUATICS FACILITY, REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST

North Carolina State University is accepting Letters of Interest (1 page only) from Design-Build teams for design and construction of the Carmichael Outdoor Aquatics Project until 5:00 p.m. on June, 12th, 2019 in the office of Capital Project Management, Administrative Services Building III, 2701 Sullivan Drive, Suite 331, Campus Box 7520, Raleigh, NC 27695-7520.

THE FISH – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH-UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Responsibilities are on deck coaching, recruiting top level Division I student-athletes, and other administrative responsibilities as directed by the head coach. Ideal candidates exhibit enthusiasm and knowledge for the sport and a willingness to continually learn and grow. Assisting in all aspects of a Division I intercollegiate program including instruction, conducting practice and teaching skill development, competition planning, film review, recruiting, and team travel.

ASSISTANT COACH – W. SWIMMING

Have complete knowledge of, and maintain strict compliance with, the rules and regulations governing the sport, recruitment of student athletes, and intercollegiate athletic competition. Maintain strict adherence to University, AAC, and NCAA rules and regulations. Identify, evaluate, scout, recruit, and interview prospective student-athletes and their parents/guardians in an effort to secure the best possible student-athletes for the Program and University.

INDIANA SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Indiana Swim Club (ISC) was originally founded in 1955 as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. As a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, ISC is run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. ISC is a multi-site 200+ member of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, and Indiana Swimming, Inc. (ISI), the governing body for swimming in the state of Indiana.

EAST COAST REGIONAL DIRECTOR/COACH – EAST CAROLINA AQUATICS

This position fills the role of East Coast Regional Director (oversight of Morehead City, Cape Carteret, and Camp Lejeune) and Head Site Coach for Carteret County branches. The individual will lead the program under the direction of the ECA CEO/Head Coach.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING – FGCU

The Assistant Athletic Coach II assists with all activities related to the Women’s Swimming & Diving program, including recruitment, player development, monitoring academic performance, discipline and social development.

FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FLYERS AQUATIC SWIM TEAM – ST. LOUIS, MO

The duty of the head age group coach is to run the Age Group Program of the Flyers Aquatic Swim team. This means intake of swimmers from outside the program, as well as from FAST lessons, and preparing them for competition and eventual promotion to the FAST Senior Program. It is also the duty of the head age group coach to be involved in promoting the sport of swimming in Ozark and in the region for the betterment of the sport, in general and FAST swimmers in particular.

LEAD SWIMMING COACH

Stamford American International School Swimming Team is seeking a passionate, committed and forward-thinking lead swim coach. The lead swim coach will be responsible for leading aspects of the competitive swim program. He / She will also be involved in coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD COACH

The Sea Lions Swim Team (SLST) is currently looking to fill the position of Head Coach. The Sea Lions call Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens, Oregon home and serve swimmers in Columbia County from Scappoose to Rainier. St. Helens is located on Highway 30 about 25 miles Northwest of downtown Portland.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB HEAD COACH

Calvert Aquatics Club (“CAC”) is seeking applicants for its Head Coach position. Located in Prince Frederick, MD, the county seat of Calvert County, CAC is one of the up & coming clubs in the region. Our close proximity to the Washington, DC metropolitan area results in a steady influx of families for a moderate cost of living & a reasonable commute up to DC-area jobs; an exceptional opportunity to grow the club is the net result. Bordered by the Chesapeake Bay to the east and the Patuxent River to the west, there is no shortage of year-round outdoor activities in Southern Maryland.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Developmental Coach. This individual will work with our head age group coach and head coach in continued development of our age group program. This person will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

SWIM COACH

The coach will coach one groups (ages 7-12) with mainly C/B/A level swimmers. The coach will conduct effective workouts daily, 5 days a week; Monitoring swimmers’ progress throughout the season; attending swimming meets. Approximately 10 hours/week (not including meets approximately twice/month). Minimum commitment 1 season.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – DIVING – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), one of the most highly respected NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Ashland University offers a comprehensive 23-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

HARTWICK COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Hartwick College (NCAA Division III institution and member of the Empire 8) is accepting applications for a full-time, 9-month assistant coach for its swimming & diving program. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of a competitive NCAA athletic program including but not limited to the recruitment of qualified scholar-athletes, game-day preparation, practice implementation, support for the head coach and program, team management, community service projects, and fundraising.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College, a 4-year NCAA Division III Liberal Arts College and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is searching for a dynamic individual to serve as the assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach beginning in August of the 2019-2020 academic year

LEAD DEVELOPMENT SWIM COACH

KISO Swim School is a highly reputable swim organization, featured in VOYAGE Magazine and awarded Top Pro Services by Thumbtack Inc., with locations in Boca Raton, Cape Coral and Fort Myers. We offer swim programs that serve all the Gulf Coast and South Florida areas. We are currently seeking an energetic Lead Development Swim Coach at our Boca Raton Pool. Candidates must be reliable, able to work well with children, have an enthusiastic personality and passion for a healthy lifestyle.

HEAD VARSITY GIRLS SWIM COACH – MAGNIFICAT HIGH SCHOOL

Magnificat High School is seeking a Head Varsity Girls Swim Coach. Magnificat is an all-girls, Division I school located in Rocky River, OH. Candidates must possess the skills necessary to lead a high school swim program. Experience in swimming and/or coaching is preferred.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SWIMMING AND DIVING SEEKS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Completes all administrative duties for the swimming and diving office to include but not limited to: general front office duties; travel arrangements/authorizations; generating requisitions, receiving purchase orders, managing p-card/t-card administrative tasks. Updates and implements recruiting database; processes ADF forms, IDRs and vendor profiles.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Under the supervision of the head swim coach, the incumbent will serve as an assistant swim coach. The assistant coach will assist the head coach in the successful management of a Division III athletic program, in all aspects of the swimming program such as scouting and recruitment, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, practice management, game preparation and strategy, player development, and public relations.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND WOMEN’S RECRUITING COORDINATOR

Assists the head coach in the development of a competitively successful women’s team which represents Indiana University positively and responsibly, and which provides student-athletes the opportunity for a positive experience and climate in which to achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team (BBST), a member of USA and Pacific Northwest Swimming is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 661,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 309,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.